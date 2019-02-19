Global Frozen Bakery Products Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Frozen Bakery Products Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

February 19, 2019

Executive Summary

Frozen Bakery Products market. Baked products are highly perishable and their attractive declines rapidly within a few hours of being taken from the oven. Freezing is the best known preservation method will significantly extend shelf life while retaining baked goods’ all-important taste, texture and appearance.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Bakery Products in the regions of Europe, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Bakery Products. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for frozen bakery products was $26.78 Billion in 2016. In 2016, the European region was the largest market for frozen bakery products. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. Other benefits include less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved. The wide applicability of these convenience frozen bakery products has led to its propelled growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the Frozen Bakery Products industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Frozen Bakery Products is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Vandemoortele NV, Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frozen Bakery Products and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 44.45% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Frozen Bakery Products industry because of their market share and technology status of Frozen Bakery Products.

The consumption volume of Frozen Bakery Products is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Frozen Bakery Products industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Frozen Bakery Products is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Although the market competition of Frozen Bakery Products is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Frozen Bakery Products and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Frozen Bakery Products market is valued at 28400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 43700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Frozen Bakery Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Frozen Bakery Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Bakery Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Frozen Bakery Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Bakery Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Bread

Pizza

Cake and pastry

Cookies

Others

Market size by End User

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Frozen Bakery Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Frozen Bakery Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Frozen Bakery Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Frozen Bakery Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Bakery Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

