Cosmetic Industry To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019
Description
The Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Industry market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cosmetic Industry by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Loreal
Pantene
Nivea
Lancome
Avon
Dove
Olay
Estee Lauder
Head&Shoulder
Christian Dior
Chanel
Aveeno
Garnier
Schwarzkopf
Maybeline
Clarins
Shiseido
Clean&Clear
Neutrogena
Nature
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Skincare
Hair Care
Make-up
Perfumes
Oral Cosmetics
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
< 15 Years Old
15-25 Years Old
25-35 Years Old
35-50 Years Old
>50 Years Old
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.):
China
Japan & Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Oceania
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Cosmetic Industry Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Cosmetic Industry
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 By Product Type
1.2.2 By Application
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview
2 Major Companies List
2.1 Loreal (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.2 Pantene (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.3 Nivea (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.4 Lancome (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.5 Avon (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.6 Dove (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.7 Olay (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.8 Estee Lauder (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.9 Head&Shoulder (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.10 Christian Dior (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.11 Chanel (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.12 Aveeno (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.13 Garnier (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.14 Schwarzkopf (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.15 Maybeline (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.16 Clarins (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.17 Shiseido (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.18 Clean&Clear (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.19 Neutrogena (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
2.20 Nature (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.)
3 Market Competition
3.1 Company Competition
3.2 Regional Market by Company
4 Cosmetic Industry Market by Type
4.1 By Type
4.1.1 Skincare
4.1.2 Hair Care
4.1.3 Make-up
4.1.4 Perfumes
4.1.5 Oral Cosmetics
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Market Size
4.3 Market Forecast
5 Market Demand
5.1 Demand Situation
5.1.1 Demand in < 15 Years Old
5.1.2 Demand in 15-25 Years Old
5.1.3 Demand in 25-35 Years Old
5.1.4 Demand in 35-50 Years Old
5.1.5 Demand in >50 Years Old
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison
5.3 Demand Forecast
6 Region Operation
6.1 Regional Production
6.2 Regional Market
6.3 by Region
6.3.1 China
6.3.1.1 By Type
6.3.1.2 By Application
6.3.2 Japan & Korea
6.3.2.1 By Type
6.3.2.2 By Application
6.3.3 India
6.3.3.1 By Type
6.3.3.2 By Application
6.3.4 Southeast Asia
6.3.4.1 By Type
6.3.4.2 By Application
6.3.5 Oceania
6.3.5.1 By Type
6.3.5.2 By Application
6.4 Regional Forecast
7 Marketing & Price
7.1 Price and Margin
7.1.1 Price Trends
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
7.2 Marketing Channel
8 Upstream & Cost
8.1 Upstream
8.2 Cost
9 Industry Environment
9.1 Policy
9.2 Economics
9.3 Sociology
9.4 Technology
10 Research Conclusion
