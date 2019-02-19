Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Industry

Description

The Asia-Pacific Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

JTEKT 
Bosch 
NSK 
Nexteer 
ZF 
Mobis 
Showa 
Thyssenkrupp 
Mando 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
C-EPS 
P-EPS 
R-EPS 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Commercial Vehicles 
Passenger Vehicles 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.): 
China 
Japan & Korea 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Oceania

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 By Product Type 
1.2.2 By Application 
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview 
2 Major Companies List 
2.1 JTEKT (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.2 Bosch (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.3 NSK (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.4 Nexteer (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.5 ZF (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.6 Mobis (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.7 Showa (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.8 Thyssenkrupp (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.9 Mando (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
3 Market Competition 
3.1 Company Competition 
3.2 Regional Market by Company 
4 Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Market by Type 
4.1 By Type 
4.1.1 C-EPS 
4.1.2 P-EPS 
4.1.3 R-EPS 
4.2 Market Size 
4.3 Market Forecast 
5 Market Demand 
5.1 Demand Situation 
5.1.1 Demand in Commercial Vehicles 
5.1.2 Demand in Passenger Vehicles 
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
5.3 Demand Forecast 
6 Region Operation 
6.1 Regional Production 
6.2 Regional Market 
6.3 by Region 
6.3.1 China 
6.3.1.1 By Type 
6.3.1.2 By Application 
6.3.2 Japan & Korea 
6.3.2.1 By Type 
6.3.2.2 By Application 
6.3.3 India 
6.3.3.1 By Type 
6.3.3.2 By Application 
6.3.4 Southeast Asia 
6.3.4.1 By Type 
6.3.4.2 By Application 
6.3.5 Oceania 
6.3.5.1 By Type 
6.3.5.2 By Application 
6.4 Regional Forecast 
7 Marketing & Price 
7.1 Price and Margin 
7.1.1 Price Trends 
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
7.2 Marketing Channel 
8 Upstream & Cost 
8.1 Upstream 
8.2 Cost 
9 Industry Environment 
9.1 Policy 
9.2 Economics 
9.3 Sociology 
9.4 Technology 
10 Research Conclusion 

