Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Industry

Description

The Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Microsoft Corporation 
Intel Corporation 
Bose Corporation 
Audiovox Corporation 
Visteon Corporation 
Genivi Alliance 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Connectivity 
Navigation 
Fuel Efficiency 
Safety and Audio. 
Others 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Passenger Car 
Commercial Vehicle 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Regions etc.): 
China 
Japan & Korea 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Oceania

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 By Product Type 
1.2.2 By Application 
1.3 Asia-Pacific Overview 
2 Major Companies List 
2.1 Microsoft Corporation (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.2 Intel Corporation (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.3 Bose Corporation (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.4 Audiovox Corporation (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.5 Visteon Corporation (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
2.6 Genivi Alliance (Company Profile, Products & Services, Sales Data etc.) 
3 Market Competition 
3.1 Company Competition 
3.2 Regional Market by Company 
4 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market by Type 
4.1 By Type 
4.1.1 Connectivity 
4.1.2 Navigation 
4.1.3 Fuel Efficiency 
4.1.4 Safety and Audio. 
4.1.5 Others 
4.2 Market Size 
4.3 Market Forecast 
5 Market Demand 
5.1 Demand Situation 
5.1.1 Demand in Passenger Car 
5.1.2 Demand in Commercial Vehicle 
5.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
5.3 Demand Forecast 
6 Region Operation 
6.1 Regional Production 
6.2 Regional Market 
6.3 by Region 
6.3.1 China 
6.3.1.1 By Type 
6.3.1.2 By Application 
6.3.2 Japan & Korea 
6.3.2.1 By Type 
6.3.2.2 By Application 
6.3.3 India 
6.3.3.1 By Type 
6.3.3.2 By Application 
6.3.4 Southeast Asia 
6.3.4.1 By Type 
6.3.4.2 By Application 
6.3.5 Oceania 
6.3.5.1 By Type 
6.3.5.2 By Application 
6.4 Regional Forecast 
7 Marketing & Price 
7.1 Price and Margin 
7.1.1 Price Trends 
7.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
7.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
7.2 Marketing Channel 
8 Upstream & Cost 
8.1 Upstream 
8.2 Cost 
9 Industry Environment 
9.1 Policy 
9.2 Economics 
9.3 Sociology 
9.4 Technology 
10 Research Conclusion 
Table Product Segment of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market 2012-2023, by Product Type, in USD Million 
Table Application Segment of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market 2012-2023, by Application, in USD Million 
Table Microsoft Corporation Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Microsoft Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Intel Corporation Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Intel Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Bose Corporation Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Bose Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Audiovox Corporation Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Audiovox Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Visteon Corporation Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Visteon Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Genivi Alliance Overview List 
Table Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Business Operation of Genivi Alliance (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Revenue 2012-2017, by Company, in USD Million 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Revenue Share, by Company, in USD Million 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Volume 2012-2017, by Company, in Volume 
Table Asia-Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Volume Share 2012-2017, by Company, in Volume 
Table Major Company List of Connectivity 
Table Major Company List of Navigation 

