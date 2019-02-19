Ajman Media City Free Zone incentives for investors coming to UAE . E-Channel fee exemption for long term investors

Ajman Media City Free Zone incentives to boost trade investment in United Arab Emirates Offers exemption from E-Channel fee for long term investors.

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajman Media City Free Zone unveils growth plans and new incentives for investors• Exemption from E-Channel fee for long term investors• Strategic agent alliances in Russia and Dubai and in the anvil are U.K., Western Europe, India and other CIS regions to boost investment.• International agent network for faster service and supportUAE February 2019: The Ajman Media City Free Zone is all set to accelerate its growth initiatives and enhance its position as an attractive destination of foreign investment in the UAE with introduction of new incentives, new partners and trade agreements in key markets.His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi, CEO of Ajman Media City Free Zone said: “Within the first year of its launch, Ajman Media City Free Zone (AMCFZ), has made significant progress in line with our strategic plan to attract foreign investment and boosting entrepreneurial growth in the UAE In the last few months, AMCFZ, the newest free zone in the UAE, has emerged as a very attractive destination in the UAE for setting up new companies and we have successfully created a strong presence in India and Russia, two of our key markets. Our portfolio of innovative and flexible solutions for the investors is very well received by trade bodies, entrepreneurs and investors alike.“To further boost our efforts to contribute to national economy and create diversified investment opportunities, we have identified new territories for expansion and launched new measures and incentives for the prospective investors.”His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi, CEO of Ajman Media City Free Zone further added that AMCFZ Management is fully committed to leverage technology, resources and continuous upgrade of services to stay true to the vision of creating a world class business free zone eChannel fee exemption“AMCFZ offers significant exemptions on the mandatory eChannel fee with our long term upfront investment packages. EChannel is a mandatory immigration system requirement for all the new companies opening in the UAE. Our 2 and 3 year upfront investment packages offer the investors a massive cost advantage in their start-up phase. E.g. in our two year upfront package, AED 5000 out of all fee applicable is exempted while there are even more attractive benefits in the three year upfront package where an investor will receive AED 5000 exemption and the costs related to one visa is also waived off.”AMCFZ identifies new markets to bring foreign investment in the UAE“Within few months of launch, Ajman Media City Free Zone (AMCFZ), has been very successful in attracting the investors from key markets of Egypt, Russia, India and China.Looking ahead, we have embarked on a strategy to build long term trade relations in global economies like United Kingdom and Western European countries.The free zone management has a thoughtfully created plan to target and capture the potential investors, trade associations and government bodies in these markets and bring more investments to the UAE in the coming months.Global agent network to support the rapidly growing client base“AMCFZ is also committed to creating a wide network of trustworthy and credible agent network which offers the same level of service and quality to our prospective customers in key cities. Our agents as our trusted partners are fully aligned with our values and boost our customer service.AMCFZ has appointed Makateb as a key partner in Dubai to serve its existing and prospective customers and offer high quality support to local customers. Similarly in Moscow, Russia, we have appointed Consult Us & Thrive as our agent who are serving to our Russia clients and potential investors,” he added.His Excellency Mahmood Alhashmi, CEO of Ajman Media City Free Zone further said: “Innovation and excellence in customer service is a core commitment of our organisation.In addition of appointing local agents, we have also made significant investment in technology which enables our new ‘electronic agents network’, a first of its kind service across the world.For more information please check the website http://amcfz.ae/



