Dr. Richard Juda of Innovative Healthcare Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to understand the business dynamics of an acute care hospital system, you have to understand how patient care is delivered and the effects this process has on the economics of the system. This progression starts from the time the patient dials 911 or arrives in the Emergency Department. You have to understand how physicians provide care, how nurses provide care, and how the hospital itself assists the physician in caring for the patient. It is essential that a structural framework is instituted in order to provide quality medical care to the patient through a collaborative approach among physicians, nurses and hospital administration. Through a workflow analysis, a quality driven environment is established by hospitals and healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes and decrease morbidity/mortality which will ultimately lead to improved profitability.

That’s the philosophy of Innovative Healthcare Group, “The Hospital Experts.” Led by Dr. Richard Juda, Innovative Healthcare Group is helping hospitals and their staff work harmoniously to improve patient care and produce consistent revenue growth.

“We always put our patients first,” says Dr. Juda. “When we work to improve efficiency in a hospital/healthcare system, it’s so that physicians can actually spend more time taking care of their patients. Better patient care delivered by the healthcare practitioners improves profitability for the hospital systems driving successful HCAHPS, as well as decreasing the costs of care to both insurers and patients.”

The concept for Innovative Healthcare Group (IHG) began when Dr. Juda was a practicing Critical Care physician.

“I noticed that some patients had enormously long stays in the hospital,” recalls Dr. Juda. “When you're admitted to an acute care hospital, there is an increased risk of developing hospital acquired infections and other complications the longer you are in the hospital. It is also not cost efficient. This is a common concern for both physicians and administration. I thought further about this paradigm and started evaluating the interrelationship and associated waste within healthcare systems in three various sectors: the practitioner sector, the hospital sector and the business sector. The pertinent question became how to fix it so that every aspect of the system can work in harmony providing exceptional patient care while generating increased profitability.”

Dr. Juda determined that if hospitals and physicians with consultants focus exclusively on their commitment to providing better patient care, the profits for healthcare systems will increase.

“In every hospital, the people caring for the patient always want to provide the best care they can,” says Dr. Juda, “but everybody is not following the same guidelines for managing the flow of clinical work provided to the patients. On a daily basis, too many variations in care can arise. These variations lead to inefficiencies for healthcare systems resulting in decreased quality care for the patient, increased costs and decreased profitability for everyone involved. Everyone is ultimately affected in this scenario, from the hospital, to the healthcare practitioners and most importantly the patient. That's why we specialize in maximizing workflow efficiency.”

Dr. Juda says technology can help provide better patient care by improving communication throughout the entire healthcare team, as well as for the patient and their family. “It is extremely important to have process optimization whereby you eliminate poorly functioning processes. This includes minimizing patient readmissions and maximizing geometric length of stay for healthcare institutions through a root cause analysis for achieving increased profitability. I developed a proprietary healthcare platform to transform an underachieving healthcare system into a thriving financial institution.”

“Here at Innovative Healthcare Group, we promote a paradigm shift.” says Dr. Juda. “There is a fundamental change in our approach to the current practices and concepts in the acute care setting for patients, in conjunction with the collaboration of administration and physicians to provide quality and excellence in patient care with unsurpassed financial performance.”

For more information on Innovative Healthcare Group, visit www.thehospitalexperts.com



