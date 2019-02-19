In a new published article, Florida Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys explains H-3 (Trainee) Visas

Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Website Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida Office of Magdalena Cuprys, Florida Immigration Lawyer Miami and Clewiston Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys

When a foreign student or recent graduate comes to the U.S. to receive temporary practical training, the most common visas are J-1 visas and H-3 visas.

Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)

Most trainees coming to the USA are university students or recent graduates, and the most common visa types are J-1 (Exchange Visitor) or H-3 (trainee or special education exchange visitor) Visas.” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trainee visas offer an opportunity for temporary visitors to gain valuable “hands on” work experience in the United States. Most such trainees are university students or recent graduates, and the most common visa types are J-1 (Exchange Visitor) or H-3 (trainee or special education exchange visitor) Visas. Immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys has published an overview for the latter type of trainee visa, the H-3. The complete article appears on the Blog of Ms. Cuprys at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ The United States grants H-3 Trainee Visas to foreign nationals who wish to come to the United States to either:1. Participate in a training program provided by an American company; or2. Participate in a Special Education Exchange Visitor Training Program – which provide practical training in the education of children with emotional, mental or physical disabilities.H-3 Trainee Visa Holders are allowed to work only for the company that is providing the training, and employment should only play a minor role in the program. The main objective of these H-3 visas is the training component, not the actual work performed (which may be incidental to the training). The H-3 visa has been specifically designed to provide a foreign national with job-related training for work that will ultimately be performed outside the USA. The duration of these H-3 Trainee Visas is usually for a training program of up to 2 years.The following fields qualify for H-3 Temporary Trainee Visas: Agriculture, Communications, Finance, Government, Technology, and almost any other field, except for graduate education and medical training programs.There are other restrictions, including specifically that:a) The training program must not available in the applicant's home country; andb) the training will benefit the applicant in pursuing a career and obtaining employment in the applicant's home country upon return after program completion.Spouses and unmarried children under 21 years of age of H-3 visa holders are eligible for dependent visas. Dependents may remain in the United States and also have unrestricted authorization to travel in and out of the country. However, individuals under such dependent visas are not authorized to work in the U.S.To obtain an H-3 visa, the petitioner (= the company providing the training) must file a petition with a USCIS Service Center, and include:- A detailed description of the structured training program, including the number of classroom hours per week and the number of hours of on-the-job training per week;- A summary of the prior training and experience of each foreign national in the petition; and- An explanation stating why the training is required.Further, the petitioning U.S. company must demonstrate that:1) the trainee will not be productively employed except as incidental to the program; and2) the trainee shall not be placed in a position which is in the normal operation of the business and in which citizens and resident aliens are regularly employed.The U.S. company must also explain why it is willing to incur the cost of providing the training in the U.S. without obtaining the benefit of significant productive labor.Regarding the H-3 visa for Special Education Training, the sponsoring U.S. organization must fully document within the petition:- The training the foreign national will receive;- The facility’s professional staff where the training shall occur;- The foreign national’s participation in the training program.It is also required that the Petitioner demonstrate that the special education exchange visitor is:- Nearing the completion of a baccalaureate or higher degree program in special education; or- Has already earned a baccalaureate or higher degree in special education; or- Has extensive prior training and experience teaching children with emotional, mental or physical disabilities.The Special Education H-3 visa affords the Beneficiary up to 18 months of authorized stay in the United States.To read the full text of the article, please visit the Blog of Magdalena Cuprys at https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ *** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

Training and Developing Employees l Human Resource Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.