Infinite Beauty offers insight into the luxury spa and beauty brand

Nationwide luxury spa and beauty brand Infinite Beauty opens up about its high-tech treatments, passionate staff, and industry-leading performance.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for its exclusivity, high-end spa and beauty brand Infinite Beauty boasts industry leading rates of return clients and repeat memberships, largely thanks to its fully customizable, high-tech treatments and passionate, friendly, and knowledgeable estheticians. That's according to Infinite Beauty's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar, as he reveals more about the ultra-luxury beauty brand and spa business which today boasts locations in New York, Florida, California, and elsewhere across the United States."At Infinite Beauty, we're renowned for a level of luxury which is second to none," explains Inbar, "with high-tech, fully customizable treatments, such as HydraFacial MD® Highlights , delivered by our experienced, friendly, and passionate estheticians."The brand, which enjoys industry leading return client and repeat membership rates has invested heavily in the latest technology-focused spa treatments in recent years.HydraFacial MD® Highlights, for example, is a cutting edge, non-invasive, and pain-free light-based therapy which soothes and rejuvenates skin of any age, according to Infinite Beauty. "Utilizing waves of colored light scientifically developed to trigger collagen production, the procedure incorporates numerous distinct aspects of professional skin care and has many benefits," explains Inbar.Infinite Beauty recently introduced HydraFacial MD® Highlights to the third one of its sites. Previously only available at two of the brand's other spas, including one in New York City, HydraFacial MD® Highlights is now also on offer to clients at its Montgomery Mall, Bethesda location.Administered by its team of highly experienced estheticians, more traditional treatments available from Infinite Beauty include the brand's signature facial, exclusive gold facial, and red carpet treatment, as well as vitamin C infusion, oxygen therapy, microdermabrasion, and more.As part of an ongoing commitment to exceptional standards of skin care, customer service, and client satisfaction, Infinite Beauty also offers a range of VIP membership cards. "Application is free of charge and attracts no annual fee," vice president of operations Inbar reveals.VIP membership cards currently available include the Infinite Beauty VIP Member Gold Card, Diamond Card, Platinum Card, and Black Card, plus the Infinite Beauty VIP Member Technology Card, among others.To learn more about Infinite Beauty, or for further information on signing up for one of the brand's VIP membership cards, including the Infinite Beauty Plus+ VIP Member Gold+ Card, providing access to a range of exclusive benefits and special offers, please visit http://www.infinitebeautyusa.com/ or call customer services toll free on 888-311-9497.



