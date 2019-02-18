Octavio Tapia Discusses Finding the Right Tires for your Vehicle

Driving with worn or the wrong size tires on your vehicle can be deadly. Octavio Tapia discusses tips for finding the right tires for your vehicle.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worn or the wrong tires on vehicles are some of the leading factors for car accidents and fatalities. As an auto expert and owner of America Auto Shop, Octavio Tapia is constantly offering tips to his clients on finding the right tires for their vehicle to keep you safe and your car on the road.Most car tires fall into three main types: all-season, summer, and winter.All-season tires are the most common and deliver a well-balanced ride but tend to be more generic across all categories. When you enter into summer and winter tires, Octavio Tapia recommends paying closer attention to the details.“Summer tires will deliver greatly on handling and on dry and wet braking, and in contrast will perform poorly on snow traction and colder climate conditions,” explained Octavio Tapia. “Winter tires, on the other hand, will have great snow traction for colder roads and will be just ok on clear road conditions with braking.”Within each tire category, there will be a plethora of tires that rate high on performance and it's important to look at each distinctive class to determine which tire is right for you.All-season tires will be great for good all-weather grip on the road and long mileage for those that travel often and are the most common type of tire on most smaller cars and larger SUV’s.Performance-based all-season tires will show up on newer vehicles and upgraded car models and will have a better grip around tight corners for driving at faster speeds. One concern that Octavio Tapia always mentions about these tires is that they will not last as long as normal all-season tires.Ultra-high-performance all-season and summer tires have a high rating for sports cars and performance sedans. These tires tend to be more expensive and complicated to separate, so it’s important to pay attention to the proper lettering and to visit your manufacturer's website to verify which tire in these categories will be right for your car.If you drive a larger truck, all-season and all-terrain truck tires will come in larger sizes and are specifically designed for hauling and towing. These tires have a more aggressive tread pattern to aid in off-road riding and traction.The last categories are winter and snow tires and the biggest tip Octavio Tapia recommends is buying these tires in sets of four so that your vehicle will be optimized evenly for braking and handling.Octavio Tapia understands how difficult it can be to keep your car maintained and is always here to offer tips and tricks along the way.



