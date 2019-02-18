THE ULTIMATE BUCKET LIST AMAZON ADVENTURE - FROM LARGE MINORITY TRAVEL

The inaugural Amazon Challenge Group Friendly Amazon Locals The Mighty Amazon River

7 nights. 10 teams. 20 Challengers. The Amazon Rainforest via Colombia, Peru & Brazil. Daily Challenges include Indigenous Olympics & Piranha Fishing

LONDON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- https://youtu.be/Q6YWB2BQTuA Responsible travel company Large Minority presents The Amazon Challenge with bookings now open for 2-9 November 2019. Nail that resolution to travel more with the ultimate jungle adventure. Whether taking part in the indigenous Olympics, kayaking, piranha fishing, night trekking or wildlife watching, Amazon Challengers will return home with enviable experience of some of the least visited parts of the legendary Amazon rainforest.Perfect for couples, friends and family members, this once in a lifetime journey is the ultimate bonding experience. Teammates work together to complete the challenges during the day and as each night falls, enjoy the camaraderie of the other Challengers in the comfort of a variety of truly unique jungle accommodation.Co-founder of Large Minority, Julian Carnall said: “We often refer to The Amazon Challenge as ‘The Amazing Race – minus the cameras’. Over the course of this truly unique 8-day trip, our Challengers have to employ cunning and resourcefulness to get the job done and have a blast along the way.“As all our trips are designed to directly benefit the locals, Challengers can be assured of a lot of interaction with communities and culture. Between that and the incredible wildlife they’ll encounter along the way, it truly is a life-changing experience. What better place to switch off, drop out and get down and (quite often) very dirty than the Amazon Rainforest?”Carnall continued: “Yes, it’s different from the usual holiday. That’s what’s great about it. Plus, it’s achievable for just about anyone who has a taste for adventure. You don’t need to be hardcore to take part. With a decade of experience organizing challenges across the world under our belts, including Sri Lanka, Cambodia, India, Philippines, and South America, participants can trust we have the logistics handled. All they need to concentrate on is making lifelong friends and extraordinary memories.”Adventure enthusiast Ryan Beall, who participated in the inaugural Amazon Challenge had this to say: “What can I say…the trip of a lifetime! I’ve been fortunate enough to have joined some of the previous Large Minority trips. The Amazon Challenge has a similar feel to the other Large Minority adventures – great group of people organizing and attending, authentic activities that bring us closer to the culture we are visiting, challenges that push us mentally and physically. You’re gone for a week, but it feels like you’re gone for a month!”Entry Fee of USD 2,200 per person is based on a team of 2 and includes:· Ground and boat transportation for the duration of the Challenge.· Accommodation for 2 people (7 nights) in double, twin or shared basis. Camping gear and hammocks also provided.· Activities; indigenous Olympics (blowpipe, Diwe, canoeing, swimming), kayaking, piranha fishing, trekking, cultural challenges, bird watching, pink dolphin spotting, night walks, nocturnal cayman spotting.· 7 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 7 dinners plus snacks and water throughout the Challenge.· Challenge logistics & legal (medical & support team, luggage boat, permits).· Welcome Pack (walkie-talkie, map, t-shirt, event bag, phrasebook, navigational sheets). Gumboots also provided.· Emergency & Medical travel insurance for the duration of the Challenge.· Airport transfers.· Awards ceremony & farewell party.· 10 % contribution to our Meaningful Travel projects.Challengers can reserve their place with a small deposit, with the trip balance due 90 days before the start date of The Amazon Challenge.www.largeminority.travel/amazon-challenge-ends-Media Contacts:Michelle McCarthy: shout@rowdybird.com +44(0)7580200912About Large MinorityLarge Minority provides adventure holidays in Sri Lanka, India, Cambodia, Philippines, and the Amazon Rainforest. A responsible travel company, a percentage of each trip goes to support local communities. The Amazon Rainforest Challenge is a seven-night adventure challenge which sees teams of two complete tasks that have them interacting with the locals and getting out of their comfort zones.

