Automotive Telematics Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2024

Automotive Telematics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2019

Description

The global Automotive Telematics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025. 

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.): 

Agero 
Airbiquity 
Continental 
Verizon Telematics 
Visteon 
Bynx 
Connexis 
Ericsson 
Fleetmatics 
GM 
Luxoft 
Magneti Marelli 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Tethered 
Embedded 
Integrated 

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution): 
Satellite Navigation 
Vehicle Safety Communication 
Entertainment 
Fleet Management 
Remote Diagnostics 
Vehicle Tracking 
Others 

Major Region Market 
North America 
Europe 
Asia-Pacific 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Automotive Telematics Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Industry Chain 
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution 
1.3 Price & Cost Overview 
2 Automotive Telematics Market by Type 
2.1 By Type 
2.1.1 Tethered 
2.1.2 Embedded 
2.1.3 Integrated 
2.2 Market Size by Type 
2.3 Market Forecast by Type 
3 Global Market Demand 
3.1 Segment Overview 
3.1.1 Satellite Navigation 
3.1.2 Vehicle Safety Communication 
3.1.3 Entertainment 
3.1.4 Fleet Management 
3.1.5 Remote Diagnostics 
3.1.6 Vehicle Tracking 
3.1.7 Others 
3.2 Market Size by Demand 
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand 
4 Major Region Market 
4.1 Global Market Overview 
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth 
4.1.2 Market Forecast 
4.2 Major Region 
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth 
4.2.2 Market Forecast 
5 Major Companies List 
5.1 Agero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.2 Airbiquity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.3 Continental (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.4 Verizon Telematics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.5 Visteon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.6 Bynx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.7 Connexis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.8 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.9 Fleetmatics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.10 GM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.11 Luxoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5.12 Magneti Marelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
6 ConclusionTable Global Automotive Telematics Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million 
Table Global Automotive Telematics Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume 
Table Global Automotive Telematics Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million 
Table Global Automotive Telematics Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume 
Table Agero Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Agero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Airbiquity Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Airbiquity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Continental Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Continental (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Verizon Telematics Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Verizon Telematics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Visteon Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Visteon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Bynx Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Bynx (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Connexis Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Connexis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 
Table Ericsson Overview List 
Table Automotive Telematics Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin) 

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

