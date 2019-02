Auto Parts and Accessories Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Auto Parts and Accessories -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

The global Auto Parts and Accessories market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

OEMs

Aftermarket

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

