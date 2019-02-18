Global Outdoor Watch 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Outdoor Watch Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Global Outdoor Watch Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

Description:-

Outdoor watch is the one that can be worn in various sports and features one or multiple functions to meet the requirements of professional sports. It can offer your detailed data about environment during exercise, so it has great assistant and guidance meaning for outdoor enthusiasts.To be more exact, outdoor watches are not only is a watch, more like a hi-tech equipment.

The outdoor watch is waterproof, shockproof, anti-shock and anti-friction, besides, it can measure pressure, height, heart rate and direction. Moreover, it probably has other value-added functions such as Tide Graph Display, computer operation, GPS and other emerging capabilities. The current popular outdoor sport watches are made of excellent stainless steel, titanium, aluminum, rubber, carbon fiber, or ceramic alloys. Selecting sport watch with different material can display the wearers’ unique personality.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of the smartwatch in recent years, it is difficult to define the outdoor watch (also call sport watch).More and more smartwatch have the function of traditional outdoor watch.

China’s outdoor watch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of outdoor watch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese outdoor watch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology.The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional outdoor watch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches.Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market.The competition will more intense in next few years.

The global Outdoor Watch market is valued at 30200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 88500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Watch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The key players covered in this study

Swatch Group

Rolex

Suunto

Casio

Seiko

Garmin

LUMINOX

Fossil

Citizen

Chopard

Movado Group

TIMEX

NOMOS Glashütte

Ezon

Apple

Samsung

Pebble

Huawei

Sony

LG

Fitbit

Market size by Product

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Market size by End User

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Watch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Watch companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Outdoor Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Watch Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Quartz Movement

1.4.3 Mechanical Movement

…

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Outdoor Watch Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue by Regions

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Swatch Group

11.1.1 Swatch Group Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered

11.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

11.2 Rolex

11.2.1 Rolex Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Rolex Outdoor Watch Products Offered

11.2.5 Rolex Recent Development

11.3 Suunto

11.3.1 Suunto Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Suunto Outdoor Watch Products Offered

11.3.5 Suunto Recent Development

11.4 Casio

11.4.1 Casio Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Casio Outdoor Watch Products Offered

11.4.5 Casio Recent Development

11.5 Seiko

11.5.1 Seiko Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Seiko Outdoor Watch Products Offered

11.5.5 Seiko Recent Development



Continued......

