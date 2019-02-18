BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

Packaging of products is the process of enclosing them for the purpose of their distribution, storage, sale, and use. Packaging also helps advertise a product in a better way and protect it from damage during transportation. Biopharma products are called as biological medical products, such as blood or blood components, vaccines, and tissues. These products require packaging to ensure their safety during transportation, to maintain sterility, and to prevent breakage or spillage and contamination.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

The need for efficient packaging and transportation solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry primarily drives this market. Strict government regulations for packaging of biopharma products is impacting the market positively. FDA regulations in the US mandate the use of high barrier packaging materials and sealants for several liquid drugs. These drugs require packaging that exhibit impermeability, and chemicals and heat resisting capabilities. Governments in developing countries such as China and India are continuously upgrading their industry standards for packaging to maintain quality, safety, and to reduce breakage/spillage and contamination. This trend is likely to boost the demand for advanced biopharma chain packaging materials and logistics services during the forecast period. North America is the largest market in terms of consumption of pharma packaging, accounting for a market share of about 30% in 2017. In 2017, APAC accounted for 22% of the global market and is estimated to be the fastest growing biopharma cold chain packaging market.

The global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amcor

CCL

Clondalkin

Gerresheimer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Packaging

Glass Packaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blood Components

Vaccines

Tissues

Cells

Stem Cells

Infectious Substances

Table Of Contents:

1 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging

1.2 Classification of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging by Types

1.2.1 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Metal Packaging

1.2.4 Glass Packaging

1.3 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Blood Components

1.3.3 Vaccines

1.3.4 Tissues

1.3.5 Cells

1.3.6 Stem Cells

1.3.7 Infectious Substances

1.4 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amcor

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amcor BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CCL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CCL BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Clondalkin

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Clondalkin BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Gerresheimer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gerresheimer BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

