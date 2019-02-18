Agricultural Tractors 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Agricultural Tractors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

CNH Industrial

Deere

AGCO Corporation

Same Deutz-Fahr (SDF)

Claas

Kubota

Agri Argo

JCB

ITMCO

MTZ (Minsk)

Mahindra

China YTO



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wheel Tractor

Crawler Tractor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Harvesting

Haying

Planting & Fertilizing

Plowing & Cultivating

Spraying & Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Agricultural Tractors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Tractors

1.2 Agricultural Tractors Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Wheel Tractor

1.2.4 Crawler Tractor

1.3 Global Agricultural Tractors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Tractors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Harvesting

1.3.3 Haying

1.3.4 Planting & Fertilizing

1.3.5 Plowing & Cultivating

1.3.6 Spraying & Others

1.4 Global Agricultural Tractors Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agricultural Tractors (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Agricultural Tractors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Tractors Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Agricultural Tractors Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Agricultural Tractors Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Tractors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Agricultural Tractors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Tractors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Tractors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global Agricultural Tractors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 CNH Industrial

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Agricultural Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 CNH Industrial Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Deere

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Agricultural Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Deere Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 AGCO Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Agricultural Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 AGCO Corporation Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Same Deutz-Fahr (SDF)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Agricultural Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Same Deutz-Fahr (SDF) Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Claas

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Agricultural Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Claas Agricultural Tractors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

