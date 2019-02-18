Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand Market Research Report to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Outokumpu

Sandvik

Butting

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NSSMC

POSCO

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

PSP

Baosteel

TISCO

Tenaris

Tubacex

Metline Industries

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Lean Duplex

1.2.3 Standard Duplex

1.2.5 Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

1.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Offshore Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Chemical Process Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Desalination / Water Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Outokumpu

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Outokumpu Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Sandvik

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Sandvik Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Butting

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Butting Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 ArcelorMittal

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 ArcelorMittal Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 ThyssenKrupp

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

