Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market

The utility customer information system (CIS) market is composed of utility companies looking for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software packages that address business-critical utility meter-to-cash (M2C) and customer service business processes. M2C functions covered include: account maintenance, order processing, product/service management, rate design, billing, credit collection, accounts receivable, statement preparation, and payment processing. For customer service, CISs support multiple client interaction channels — such as call centers, interactive voice response/voice response units (IVR/VRUs). They also support various digital engagement channels (social media and, more recently, virtual assistants/chatbots) — as well as customer self-service needs.

In 2018, the global Utilities Customer Information Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Utilities Customer Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utilities Customer Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741464-global-utilities-customer-information-systems-market-size-status

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Efluid SAS

SAP

Itineris

Indra

Cayenta

Advanced Utility Systems

Gruppo Engineering

Fluentgrid Limited

Ferranti Computer

Systems

Gentrack

Open International

Systems

NorthStar

Vertex

Hansen Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3741464-global-utilities-customer-information-systems-market-size-status

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Utilities Customer Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Utilities Customer Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utilities Customer Information Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Telecom & IT

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size

2.2 Utilities Customer Information Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Utilities Customer Information Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Utilities Customer Information Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Utilities Customer Information Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…..

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.