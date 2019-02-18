Global Cricket Equipment Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Cricket Equipment Market

Cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players on a cricket field, at the center of which is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a wicket, a set of three wooden stumps sited at each end.

Cricket Equipment is the equipment needed when playing cricket. The equipment mainly includes cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others.

The global Cricket Equipment industry mainly concentrates in APAC, Europe, MEA and Americas. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Gray-Nicolls, Gunn & Moore, Sanspareils Greenlands, Kookaburra, Sareen Sports and Slazenger , which accounts for about 40 % of total production value. There are many production plants scattered in India which more dependent on the manual production.

The Cricket Equipment are mainly used by clubs, schools, individuals and others. The main application is clubs and individuals, which accounts for above 70% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cricket Equipment market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15 million by 2024, from US$ 13 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cricket Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cricket Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cricket Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gray-Nicolls

Gunn & Moore

Sanspareils Greenlands

Kookaburra

Sareen Sports

Slazenger

Adidas

Puma

British Cricket Balls

CA Sports

Nike

Woodworm Cricket

Kippax

Sommers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cricket Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cricket Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cricket Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cricket Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cricket Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cricket Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cricket Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cricket Bats

2.2.2 Cricket Balls

2.2.3 Cricket Protective Gear

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cricket Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Junior/Youth

2.4.2 Women

2.4.3 Men

2.5 Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cricket Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cricket Equipment by Players

3.1 Global Cricket Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cricket Equipment Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cricket Equipment Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cricket Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cricket Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cricket Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

