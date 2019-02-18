Amgen and GSK to present on Regulatory Updates and Patient Safety at Injectable Drug Delivery 2019

Industry experts from Amgen and GSK will be presenting on regulatory updates and patient safety at Injectable Drug Delivery conference in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global injectable drug delivery market is expected to grow from $400 billion to $1200 billion by 2046 with a CAGR of 12.8%, which is resulting to further innovations in injectable drug delivery systems.At the same time, the market demand for new devices is causing the push for patient compliance and the regulatory landscape to be challenging.Injectable Drug Delivery 2019, which will take place on the 15th-16th May in London, will feature presentations from regulatory, device design, packaging and formulation professionals.One of the key sessions during day one of the conference is on ‘Regulatory Updates and Patient Safety’, which will be covered by Amgen and GSK:Blake Green, Regulatory Affairs Senior Manager, Devices, Amgen, will present on ‘A convergent approach to the regulatory framework for combination products’, covering:- An overview of current approaches for combination product regulations- Avoiding divergence, proposed convergent approach to ensure compliance and improve practice- Potential implications on the industryBjørg Kaae Hunter, Device Engineering Manager, GlaxoSmithKline, will present on ‘An industrial perspective on ICH Q12 and EU MDR’, covering:- Changes in the global regulatory environment and processes for incorporating emerging trends into internal regulatory strategies- Guiding innovative development with regulatory leverage- Control strategies and compliance with quality systems for a medical delivery device- Compliance with quality systems and medical devices- Examples of how to direct a team for late stage parental developmentDownload the event brochure for the full two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr3 The wealth of expansion available in the field of connected devices is huge. Attendees of the conference will learn about the key developments in this field and the latest technological advancements.The following job titles who attended the successful launch of last year’s Injectable Drug Delivery include: Senior Vice President Global Steriles | Director, Pre-fillable Syringe Platform | Head of Formulation Development | Senior Manager Technology and Innovation, Drug Delivery & Devices | Principal Pharmaceutical Officer Medical Drug Devices | Scientist | and many more.For those looking to attend there is currently a £200 early-bird saving, ending February 28th. Places can be reserved at http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr3 Injectable Drug DeliveryDate: 165h – 16th May 2019Workshops: 14th May 21019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London---ENDS---Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



