Last chance to register for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference will commence in just two-weeks’ time, now is the last chance to book before registration closes.With 12 sponsors confirmed, the 2019 event is set to be the biggest and best yet. Sponsors include: BR International Consulting Services, Bullet ID Corporation, Crowley Government Services, Ecolog, 24 Hour Meals, HIAB, International SOS, KH Inc, Maxi Cargo, Western Global, WEW: a Thielmann Company and World Fuel Services. Bullet ID corporation is the latest sponsor to sign up to the conference.The two-day event will provide attendees with exclusive briefings from key strategic planners and decision makers from Central and Eastern European militaries, including high-level officials from the Czech Armed Forces and the other V4 Nations. Attendees will additionally benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities with vital solution providers at the forefront of the industry, as well as a host of other nations.Topics covered at the conference include: Regional Updates, Fuel Logistics, Efficiency and Planning, International Operations and Solutions, Medical Logistics Capacity, Logistics Supply Systems and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), to name but a few.Delegates can expect to hear from 21+ senior military logistics experts including:• Major General Jaromir Zuna, 1st Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Czech Armed Forces• Rear Admiral John Palmer, Commander Land and Maritime, Defense Logistics Agency, US DoD• Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Chief of Inspectorate for Armed Forces Support, Polish Armed Forces• Major General Luis Lanchares, Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Enablement, NATO SHAPE• Brigadier General Frederick Maiocco, Deputy Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, CG, 7th Mission Support Command, US Army• Brigadier General Bruno Most, Director, Multinational Medical Coordination CentreAnd many more.For those who would like to view the agenda and secure your place at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2019, visit http://www.defence-logistics.eu/einpress Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe5th-6th March 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGroup discounts on military bookings are available.The conference is proudly sponsored by: BR International Consulting Services | Bullet ID Corporation | Crowley Government Services | Ecolog | 24 Hour Meals | HIAB | International SOS | KH Inc | Maxi Cargo | Western Global | WEW: a Thielmann Company | World Fuel Services________________________________________________________________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



