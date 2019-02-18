Author Patricia Brill to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KEMAH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs love us unconditionally. No matter how bad our day is, or moody or tired we feel, how we look, or how much money we have, our furry friends have the wonderful capacity to love us to the moon and back. This special bond inspired an extraordinary woman to write books that capture the life lessons dogs teach us.

Patricia Brill is the award winning author of The Dog Tales Collection which includes Porsche Bella’s Forever Home, The Road to Recovery is Paved with Dog Treats, Don’t Say Goodbye Just Say See You, Do Bad Dogs Get Cancer, and No Treats for Bullies. Her personal experience with family, friends, neighborhood children, and her dogs inspired her to write these books.

“Since my books teach such pivotal, heart-warming lessons to children and adults my hope is to one day get them into vet clinics and schools,” says Patricia. “These books are a powerfully effective tool for parents to help their kids understand the tremendous advantage of bonding with their pets. It encourages the younger generation to save lives by fostering and adopting shelter animals when there are such a staggering number of loving dogs in need of forever homes.”

Patricia’s books each contain wonderful educational ways to help people overcome issues they may have with their animals. The road to Recovery is Paved with Dog Treats commendably encourages children to consider becoming vets. In Porsche Bella’s Forever Home children are urged to save lives by fostering and adopting shelter animals in dire need. Don’t say Goodbye Just Say See You helps children deal with the intense sorrow of pet loss by providing uplifting reassurance that our dogs go to Heaven. Knowing you will be with them again someday brings us unequivocal joy and comfort. No Treats for Bullies deals with overcoming bullying and Do Bad Dogs Get Cancer helps children deal with the effects of cancer and understanding how to help their beloved pets if they are stricken.

“My dogs are the stars in my books,” says Patricia. “Boxster, Turbo, Carrera, Porsche Bella and Cayman are all rescue dogs. The colorful vibrant illustrations by Curt Walstead captures the expressions and emotions of the dogs brilliantly.”

“Dogs bring comfort, happiness, and loyalty,” says Patricia. “They epitomize unconditional love. My dogs acutely sense what I’m feeling. I look forward to all our adventures every day.”

Patricia has generously donated thousands of her books to hospitals and veterinary clinics, written grants to her local no kill shelter, and holds benefits, fundraisers and silent auctions to raise money for shelter animals.

“The best qualities you can possess is loyalty, compassion, and genuine friendship,” says Patricia. “Our beloved animals teach us that and we need to raise awareness for more people to understand the importance of valuing our pets. That’s what my books wholeheartedly deliver. ”

CUTV News Radio will feature Patricia Brill in interviews with Doug Lewellyn on Tuesday February 19th at 2 p.m. EST and Tuesday February 26th at 2 p.m. EST with Jim Masters.

For more information on our guest please visit www.dogtalescollection.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno



