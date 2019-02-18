Global Gluten-free Bakery Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gluten-free Bakery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global Gluten-free Bakery market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-free Bakery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Gluten-free Bakery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-free Bakery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Gluten-free Bakery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-free Bakery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pinnacle Foods

Dr. Schar

Hain Celestial

Aleias Gluten Free Foods

Blue Diamond Growers

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Doves Farm

Ener-G Foods

Enjoy Life

Foods

Genius Foods

Kellogg

Warburtons

Market size by Product

Bread

Cookies

Other

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gluten-free Bakery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gluten-free Bakery market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gluten-free Bakery companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gluten-free Bakery submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten-free Bakery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten-free Bakery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluten-free Bakery Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Bread

1.4.3 Cookies

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Gluten-free Bakery Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Gluten-free Bakery Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Gluten-free Bakery Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Gluten-free Bakery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Gluten-free Bakery Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Gluten-free Bakery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Gluten-free Bakery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gluten-free Bakery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Gluten-free Bakery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Gluten-free Bakery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Gluten-free Bakery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Gluten-free Bakery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Gluten-free Bakery Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Gluten-free Bakery Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten-free Bakery Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Gluten-free Bakery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Gluten-free Bakery Revenue by Product

4.3 Gluten-free Bakery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Gluten-free Bakery Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pinnacle Foods

11.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Pinnacle Foods Gluten-free Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Pinnacle Foods Gluten-free Bakery Products Offered

11.1.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development

11.2 Dr. Schar

11.2.1 Dr. Schar Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Dr. Schar Gluten-free Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Dr. Schar Gluten-free Bakery Products Offered

11.2.5 Dr. Schar Recent Development

11.3 Hain Celestial

11.3.1 Hain Celestial Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Hain Celestial Gluten-free Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Hain Celestial Gluten-free Bakery Products Offered

11.3.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development

11.4 Aleias Gluten Free Foods

11.4.1 Aleias Gluten Free Foods Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Aleias Gluten Free Foods Gluten-free Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Aleias Gluten Free Foods Gluten-free Bakery Products Offered

11.4.5 Aleias Gluten Free Foods Recent Development

11.5 Blue Diamond Growers

11.5.1 Blue Diamond Growers Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Blue Diamond Growers Gluten-free Bakery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Blue Diamond Growers Gluten-free Bakery Products Offered

11.5.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development

11.6 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

11.6.1 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

Continuous…

