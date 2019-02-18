Grand Caribbean Cruises Supports In Jacob’s Shoes Charity Event By Donating A Cruise To An Exotic Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admiring the sunset on the white-sand beaches of the Bahamas can be a dream for many people. But for those who struggle with poverty, just getting through the day seems sufficient. Grand Caribbean Cruises Supports will join In Jacob’s Shoes in their quest of helping the needy children from Florida.

For many Floridians, a quick getaway to the Grand Bahama Island if the perfect weekend city break. The 2 Night Bahama Cruise, offered by the Grand Caribbean Cruises, provides around the clock entertainment, impeccable services aboard the ship and a wide variety of activities on the island.

Unfortunately, not all people afford booking trips to tropical islands. Jacob Samuel Zweig dedicated his life to helping as many poverty-stricken children as possible. After his regrettable passing, the Zweig family continues his noble mission.

In Jacob’s Shoes charity foundation provide shoes, backpacks, school supplies and athletic gear to local children in need and also provides grants for camp, aftercare, sports and enrichment programs. They collaborate with local shelters, social service organizations, schools and other charities.

Social workers, teachers and representatives from the schools and agencies deliver the shoes to the children. The process is fast and anonymous, helping the children to walk with pride, and go to school or play their favorite sports with dignity.

Grand Caribbean Cruises announced that will support In Jacob’s Shoes charity campaign. The cruise line has donated a 2 Night Cruise sailing to Grand Bahama Island for their "Every Sole Counts" Dinner and Auction charity event that will take place on April 25.

“We are thrilled to be a small part of this event. The cruise has traditionally been a sought after Silent Auction item” commented a spokesperson from the company.

For more information about In Jacob’s Shoes, please visit their Twitter account: https://twitter.com/InJacobsShoes

The 2 Night Bahama cruise is a great value, exhilarating getaway that promises to bring the passengers to an other-worldly destination. Feedback for this cruise is highly positive:

Mymulla, recently said in an excerpt from a five-star review,

“This was my first cruise. I had a great time from the start to the finish. Every step along the way was very well organized. The staff from the beginning to the end were very polite, professional and friendly. Everyone in their own specialties catered to our needs; the help desk, waiters and the housekeeping staff. I only eat veg and seafood and I had lots of selections. Entertainment was for every age group; and the entertainers ensured everyone had a great time. Thanks to everyone involved for the excellent memories and for a relaxing vacations. Again thanks for everything, hopefully I will be back.”

Those interested in booking a cruise should call at 888-209-0379 to get started! Follow Grand Caribbean Cruises on Twitter or Facebook to get the latest news and hot deals.



