Handcycling Across Japan for the Mental Health Care of the Surviving Children of Tohoku

Josh Shinton Charity Adventurer Nationwide Japan Hand-Cycling Challenge to Fundraise to Provide Mental Health Care for the Earthquake Tsunami Surviving Children

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Starting on March 11, charity adventurer Josh Stinton will start the long and grueling challenge of using only his arms to cross the entire length of Japan, starting in the far south and handcycling up to Cape Soya in the north of Hokkaido.

It’s not just an adventure. Josh is taking on this challenge to share the inspiring stories of resilience shown by the Japanese people during the country’s many natural disasters. Understanding that there are still many families in need of relief from the trauma brought on from various natural disasters, he is also raising awareness for a small Japanese-based charity called APRICOT CHILDREN.



Why March 11?

That’s when life changed for hundreds of thousands of people in Japan’s Tohoku region. And even though much of the visible debris from the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident of March 11, 2011 has been cleared away, there are still tender wounds remaining in the hearts and minds of many children and their families in Tohoku.

Whole family units, neighborhoods and entire communities were devastated by the event. This forced hundreds of thousands of children, mothers and their families to live in temporary housing units. Among these are the more than 71,000 children and mothers who have been evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture’s eastern districts. They have been scattered throughout Japan, many separated from their fathers, grandparents and friends.

In such unstable, impermanent and stressful circumstances children can be especially susceptible to intense anxiety, depression and in time PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome), the symptoms of which can take many years to manifest. Recent research surveys suggest 1 in 3 children in Tohoku are suffering from mental health issues. They need more help.



About Josh Stinton

Josh is a Charity Adventurer, taking on some of the hardest physical challenges around the world to raise funds and awareness for small charities. Having left his role in a "Big 4" consulting firm three years ago, he has redesigned his life dedicating his time and energy to these adventures with purpose. He now produces short form documentaries distributed across large media platforms to help charities tell their stories. 100% of all funds raised always goes directly to the charities supported.

Josh’s Japan journey is the fourth challenge he has taken on around the world, all with a desire to help a new small charity tell their story with each challenge. This is certainly going to be the hardest challenge yet and he asks that people follow the journey as he crosses the country (social media links below), and also reach out with stories of strength that they would like to see shared.

100% of all funds raised go directly to the APRICOT NPO to help the Japanese families in need.

Call to Media

If you would like to cover Josh’s journey or the work of APRICOT CHILDREN, we would be happy to help facilitate coverage. We can arrange interviews with Josh and key people within APRICOT CHILDREN, and as the journey progresses will be able to supply high-quality images for media use. Please contact Andrew at teamapricotchildren@gmail.com.



http://apricotchildren.org/about/



