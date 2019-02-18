BlackFacts Partners with Black Sands Entertainment to Showcase their History Based Black Graphic Novel Novel and Anime.

Black Sands Epic Shot Kids to Kings 2 Choose your Side - Pick a Hero

Check out the Unique Black History Based Graphic Novel that put a whole new spin on Black Art - Videos, Graphic Novels and soon to be released online series.

When you can do the common things of life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world.” — George Washington Carver

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- www.BlackFacts.com , the Internet’s longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, is partnering with Black Sands Entertainment to Introduce the collection of Black Sands Graphic novels to our audience.BlackFacts.com is continually seeking new and exciting way to engage and inspire our community, and we believe the Artistic representation of an alternative Egyptian-like experience as showcased in these books will captivate and engage many of the students that visit the site seeking examples of black excellence, not just history.The Back Story:The Blacks Sands comic series tells a story about the greatest African legends in a shonen jump style that teens will love. Many say it is the spiritual successor of "Avatar, the Last Air Bender". Set in the City of Kerma the capital city of the Kushite Civilization in the third millennia BCE. Kerma dominated the region's gold trade and the pathways down the Nile river. This elevated the Kushite culture to a competitive level with their northern brothers in Kemet. The novels take the audience on a magical and mystical journey of legendary Gods and Kings.* African Heroes portrayed in a way never seen before* Black Girl Magic on a goddess level* Exploration of African legends and the empires they built* Epic Characters and Incredible fight scenesCheck out the partner showcase here: www.blackfacts.com/blacksands Visitors can get access to Videos, the Graphic Novel Bundles and even T-shirts.ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COMBlackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that they own and control. It was developed with the tenets of Inform, Engage & Inspire – these are our goals for the visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that enjoy the information provided on the site. BlackFacts.com is a service of Intellitech Consulting Enterprises Inc. www.intellitech.net Follow Blackfacts.com on social media:• Facebook.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts)• Twitter.com/blackfacts (@blackfacts)• Instagram.com/blackfactsonline (@blackfactsonline)CONTACT:Dale Dowdieoutreach@blackfacts.com617-573-5113

Black Sand Anthology as the Ultimate Edition is Released



