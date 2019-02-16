See the World of Luxury Real Estate Like Never Before

The Luxury Collection by LuxuryProperty.com In Episode 1, Andrew Cummings takes you on a tour of a beautiful upgraded Garden Home on Palm Jumeirah

New Video Series ‘The Luxury Collection’ Makes Its Debut

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video content is a largely unexplored marketing avenue in Dubai’s real estate industry, in spite of the fact that the majority of property seekers find videos far more engaging than other forms of content. One of the few companies to capitalize on video content is high-end brokerage LuxuryProperty.com. Producing the only real estate vlog in the city, hosted by Co-Founder Andrew Cummings, the firm has developed a respectable online following and has extended the global reach of its properties beyond what a simple listing could achieve. Going into 2019, LuxuryProperty.com is taking its video content to the next level with The Luxury Collection , a brand new video series showcasing the finest homes in Dubai and also hosted by Andrew.As the name suggests, The Luxury Collection is focused on the most high-end properties from across the city. The premiere episode, as an example, takes a look at a beautifully upgraded villa on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. Andrew takes viewers on a comprehensive tour of the home, pointing out key features and highlights. However, the video is more than just a property tour or a walkthrough. It is in effect an exploration of what it actually feels like living in the property, and indeed in the neighbourhood. After all, buying a home is about so much more than the home itself.Andrew understands this all too well. It was one of the factors that led to the founding of LuxuryProperty.com, after all.“Prospective home buyers in Dubai are keen to know about exactly what they’re buying into. They are interested in knowing more about the community and the lifestyle it offers. With our new series The Luxury Collection, we are providing an inside look into some of the very best homes. But even more than that, the aim is to showcase what Dubai has to offer as a destination. This is an excellent opportunity to highlight the best aspects of a home and to present our property expertise as brokers to a wider audience. Of course, there is no substitute for a face-to-face interaction, but this acts as an excellent first step in the process.”Episodes of The Luxury Collection are released every Tuesday on the LuxuryProperty.com Youtube channel About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com

The Luxury Collection - Series Premiere



