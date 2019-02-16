Beth Kendall Elected President of the North Carolina Chimney Sweep Association

Beth Kendall of All Out Chimney Sweep has been elected President of the North Carolina Chimney Sweep Association -the first female president of the NCSAA.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Kendall, co-owner and office manager of All Out Chimney Sweep, has been elected as the first female president of the North Carolina Chimney Sweep Association (NCCSA). The NCSAA was founded in 1979 and is comprised of chimney sweeps throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. This esteemed distinction was a proud moment for All Out Chimney Sweep, which has become a staple of the Charlotte community.

As the new NCCSA president, Kendall is committed to maintaining high standards of integrity, ethics, safety, and practice in the profession of chimney sweeps. All Out Chimney is also overseen by Bill Kendall, who has been servicing chimneys in the Charlotte community for over 30 years.

As part of the NCCSA, All Out Chimney Sweep is directly involved in a variety of industry events. The most recent event took place at the end of January in Lake Junaluska, NC. This was the site of the NCCSA winter meetings, which offered multiple continuing education sessions that promoted fire safety. Among the educational programs at the winter meetings were sessions on proper cap installation, how to build a cricket, the 7 principles of the properly build crowns and more.

The NCSAA will continue its round of events this March when it holds its annual board retreat. The destination for this event has not yet been finalized, although there are three possible venues that are currently being negotiated. Those venues are a return trip to Lake Junaluska, the Waynesville Inn, or Little Switzerland Wild Acres. This next event will feature several industry topics, which is likely to include Direct Vent and Ahrens Fire System, Customer Relations, CSIA certification and more

This spring, the NCSAA will also be involved in the Nuns Project to complete the repair of the final chimney. This event will span two days and is scheduled for May 2rd and 4th. More information will be made available in the coming months.

Beth Kendall welcomes any suggestions for the upcoming events and can be contacted directly. Kendall and the rest of the staff at All Out Chimney Sweep continues to provide chimney sweep service to Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All Out Chimney Sweep is a member of the Chimney Sweep Institute of America (CSIA) as well as the National Chimney Sweep Guild.



