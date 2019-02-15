Leading Chicago Chimney Company Lindemann Chimney Service Offers Tuckpointing Services for Homeowners in Need

Lindemann Chimney Service, a leading Chicago-area chimney company, offers professional tuckpointing services for homeowners across the region.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping your chimney in good repair is vital to your safety, and it can also increase your home’s curb appeal. Though traditional brick chimneys can last a century or more, the mortar joints are only designed to last two to three decades. As a result, many homeowners across the Chicagoland area rely on Lindemann Chimney Service, one of the region’s oldest and most well-respected chimney companies, to provide necessary tuckpointing services designed to repair and revitalize damaged mortar joints.

Generally speaking, tuckpointing involves repairing mortar joints by removing old mortar from between bricks and filling in the spaces with new mortar. In today’s terms, tuckpointing refers to the process of using two contrasting colors of mortar in the spaces between bricks – one that matches the brick and one that does not – to create the illusion of very fine joints. Though it may seem simple enough, it is exceptionally labor-intensive, especially if significant repairs must be made, and getting a good, visually-appealing result can take years upon years of practice.

Many homeowners want to know how they can tell if their mortar joints need tuckpointing, and the key test is a great way to determine this. Lindemann Chimney Service recommends gently scraping the mortar joint with a standard key. If the mortar readily turns into a fine powder, this is a good indication that it has weakened with age and weathering and will require tuckpointing. If the mortar is in good condition, the key should barely leave a mark at all.

Tuckpointing can help extend the life of your chimney by keeping individual bricks in place and preventing water damage over time. Failing to call for tuckpointing services as necessary will lead to further deterioration of the mortar, and in turn, this will lead to loosened bricks. Once individual bricks have come loose from the chimney, it is too late to proceed with tuckpointing, and there is a good chance that the chimney will need to be rebuilt, instead.

Though tuckpointing can be performed for purely aesthetic reasons, it is also a vital part of chimney maintenance that can protect your home from water damage and more. If you are interested in learning more about tuckpointing services, or if you want to schedule an appointment for tuckpointing, contact the certified professionals at Lindemann Chimney Service by calling (847)739-4199 or by sending them a message through their website. Lindemann Chimney Service also provides chimney cleaning, inspections, and more across the Chicagoland area.

About the Company: Lindemann Chimney Service offers more than 40 years of integrity, talent, and experience. Through the company’s dedication to innovation and technology, they do much more than follow chimney care standards; they create them. Their Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) certified technicians provide a variety of services, including woodburning fireplace cleaning and inspections, gas fireplace installation and repair, outdoor kitchen and fireplace installations, and much, more. For more information please visit https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com.



