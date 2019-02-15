Gluteal Surgeons Unite To Defend Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure

Surgeons Create WAGS to Promote Safer BBL Techniques and Avoid Deadly Outcomes

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of misinformation and confusing statements regarding the dangers of the Brazilian Butt Lift ("BBL") Procedure, an Association has been formed to educate the public and help train surgeons in the safest BBL techniques. On February 1st, 2019, The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons ( WAGS ) was officially launched by some of the biggest names in Plastic Surgery. The group consists of surgeons who are committed to performing aesthetic gluteal shaping procedures in the safest manner possible.The inaugural President of the Association is Michael Salzhauer, MD, more popularly known as "Dr. Miami", a board-certified plastic surgeon who became a house-hold name when he pioneered the broadcast of plastic surgery procedures to a mainstream social media audience.The Association began with a few concerned surgeons and has quickly grown to seventy surgeons in eleven countries.In recent years, the Brazilian Butt Lift has been reported as the most dangerous cosmetic surgery in the world with the highest mortality rate. What is often not reported is that the success of the procedure is highly technique and experience dependent. It is the contention of WAGS surgeons that the reported high-mortality rate is due to a burgeoning demand for this procedure by the general public and a lack of training opportunities for doctors. In reality, it is the lack of surgical training and education and not the procedure itself, which is the greatest danger. WAGS was created to fill this educational void in order to educate and protect patients.WAGS surgeons have collectively performed nearly 100,000 successful BBL's and are here to clear up the confusion. Their goal is to educate the public about the safety and benefits of the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure and to provide the necessary resources to the surgeons around the world to perform this operation safely and achieve excellent results. WAGS surgeons are committed to putting patient safety FIRST.For more on The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons contact Domenick Nati at DNati@GlutealSurgeons.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.