NoviFlow and netElastic Join Forces to Deliver a Quantum Leap in Virtual BNG Scalability and Performance

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoviWareTM SDN Forwarding Planes Combined with netElastic ’s Virtual BNG offer Network Operators the Flexibility of a Virtualized BNG Solution that can Smoothly Scale up to Multi-Terabits NoviFlow Inc. , a leading vendor of high-performance SDN network operating software (NOS), cybersecurity middleware and programmable network solutions, and netElastic, a leading innovator of NFV software for carriers, today announced a joint solution to help carriers meet (and benefit) from exploding bandwidth demand and changing customer needs. The companies will provide a best-of-breed Virtual BNG (vBNG) solution that combines the fastest fully-programmable forwarding planes in the market with massively scalable vBNG software.Rapidly increasing bandwidth demand and customer expectations for on-demand services are creating challenges for carriers as upgrading legacy network hardware is costly, complex, and inefficient. Built for yesterday’s less dynamic internet traffic, hardware-based BNGs lack the scalability, agility and performance needed to keep up with rapidly growing bandwidth requirements.NoviFlow and netElastic solve this problem through a disaggregated vBNG solution that combines NoviFlow’s high-performance SDN switches and netElastics’s highly scalable NFV software.“Our partnership with NoviFlow gives carriers the very best of SDN and NFV – greater scalability, performance, and flexibility, along with lower costs,” said Weixiao Liu, CEO of netElastic. “This joint solution enables carriers to realize the true benefits of SDN and NFV technologies while still leveraging existing investments. That’s what we’re hearing carriers ask for.”Dominique Jodoin, president and CEO of NoviFlow, explained, “NoviFlow’s NoviWare forwarding planes and the netElastic Virtual BNG were made for each other. The alliance between netElastic and NoviFlow provides a compelling new disaggregated vBNG solution with unprecedented price performance and scalability, and extends the radical CAPEX and OPEX benefits of SDN-based programmable forwarding planes to the BNG segment.”Solution Highlights:● Performance and Scalability – vBNG can easily scale from 10 Gbps x86 hardware-only to 400 Gbps with NoviFlow SDN switches● Seamless Growth – Single control plane can operate seamlessly across DPDK and SDN switches enabling service providers to scale services● Compatibility – Fully compatible with existing installed switches and routers● Cost – Disaggregated vBNG solution lowers TCO by 2x – 4x over hardware-based BNGs, and cost advantages are maintained as subscriber base grows● Visibility and Control – Provides carriers with centralized software control for greater visibility to changing network and customer demands● Subscriber Density – Supports up to 256,000 subscribers● Automation – Full support of NETCONF & YANG for maximum programmability and easy integration with existing infrastructure● Port Density – Up to 100 ports in a 2U format; Support for 10G, 40G, and 100G portsThe netElastic/NoviFlow joint vBNG solution will be presented at the NoviFlow booth (7M21) February 25 to March 1, 2019 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.ABOUT NOVIFLOWNoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/ . Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.ABOUT NETELASTIC NETWORKSnetElastic is an innovative software company providing end-to-end solutions for network function virtualization and carrier infrastructure. Built on our extensive experience in software-defined networking and our proprietary data-plane technology, netElastic delivers carrier NFV solutions optimized for network scalability, performance, security, and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.netelastic.com



