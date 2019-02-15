Mountain Bicycles Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mountain Bicycles Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A mountain bike or mountain bicycle (abbreviated Mtn Bike or MTB) is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes, but incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrain. These typically include a front or full suspension, large knobby tires, more durable wheels, more powerful brakes, and lower gear ratios for climbing steep grades. Mountain bikes are typically ridden on mountain trails, single track, fire roads, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades. Many trails have additional TTF's (Technical Trail Features) such as log piles, log rides, rock gardens, skinnies, gap jumps, and wall-rides. Mountain bikes are built to handle these types of terrain and features. The heavy-duty construction combined with stronger rims and wider tires has also made this style of bicycle popular with urban riders and couriers who must navigate through potholes and over curbs.

The global Mountain Bicycles sales is estimated to reach about 15597 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 19580 K Units in 2022. Overall, the Mountain Bicycles products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in Mountain Bicycles market. The main market players internationally are Giant, Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Santa Cruz, GT Bicycles, Scott, Yeti, Merida, Kona, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, XDS and etc. Brands like Giant, Trek, Specialized and Merida, XDS are also playing important roles in Mountain Bicycles industry. The competition will be more intense in the following years.

China (including Taiwan) is the biggest production areas for Mountain Bicycles, taking about 83.21% market share in 2016 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 8.44% market share. In Consumption market, sales of Mountain Bicycles in Europe will increase to be 5601 K Units in 2017 from 4490 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. North America ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 5127 K Units and 34.47% in 2016.

The global Mountain Bicycles market is valued at 5070 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mountain Bicycles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mountain Bicycles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mountain Bicycles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mountain Bicycles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mountain Bicycles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Giant

Trek

Specialized

Cannondale

Santa Cruz

Company six

Scott

Yeti

Merida

Kona

Rocky Mountain Bicycles

XDS

Market size by Product

Rigid

Hardtail

Softail

Full Suspension

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Mountain Bicycles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mountain Bicycles market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Mountain Bicycles companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Mountain Bicycles submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mountain Bicycles are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mountain Bicycles market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

