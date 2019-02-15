Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Anti Acne Cosmetics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti Acne Cosmetics Market:

Executive Summary

Anti-Acne Cosmetics is a kind of Cosmetics for Acne persons, including products like Anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, moisturizers, emulsion, toners, masks, and spot treatments to heal and etc.

The global anti-acne cosmetics sales is estimated to reach about 161 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 193.3 M Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cosmetics products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cosmetics market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehl's, Pond’s, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cosmetics industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Europe is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cosmetics, taking about 37.42% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Japan followed the second, with about 24.69% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cosmetics in China will increase to be 49.7 M Units in 2017 from 40.0 M Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 40.3 M Units and 25.92% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cosmetics. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 62.19% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cosmetics show a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cosmetics. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cosmetics will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cosmetics.

The global Anti Acne Cosmetics market is valued at 2390 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anti Acne Cosmetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Anti Acne Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anti Acne Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Anti Acne Cosmetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anti Acne Cosmetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744144-global-anti-acne-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Clinique

Proactiv

Murad

Neutrogena

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Vichy

LaRochPosay

Mentholatum

Kose

DoctorLi

Market size by Product

Mask

Emulsion

Cleanser

Others

Market size by End User

Women

Men

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anti Acne Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti Acne Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Anti Acne Cosmetics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Anti Acne Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti Acne Cosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anti Acne Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3744144-global-anti-acne-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.