Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The individuals of the modern era are pretty concerned about their health and fitness. They are always looking for ways to cut down on the calories. Thanks to this fact it can be asserted that the global non-dairy frozen desserts market has a bright and prosperous future ahead. 
Growing demand for plant based products and vegan diet trends are another factors supporting the growth of non-dairy frozen dessert market. Furthermore, these products are suitable for people who are lactose intolerant. 
The global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Hain Celestial 
Cool Delight Desserts 
Daiya Foods 
Arla Foods 
Sunopta 
Archer Daniels Midland 
Unilever

Market size by Product 
by Type 
Custard 
Sherbets 
Frozen Yogurt 
Sorbet 
Nondairy Ice-Creams 

by Ingredient 
Soy Milk 
Rice Milk 
Almond Milk 
Coconut Milk 
Fruit Puree & Pulp

by Distribution Channel 
Store-Based 
Non Store-Based 

Market size by End User 
Children 
Adults 
Senior Citizens

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Manufacturers 
Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Custard 
1.4.3 Sherbets 
1.4.4 Frozen Yogurt 
1.4.5 Sorbet 
1.4.6 Nondairy Ice-Creams 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Children 
1.5.3 Adults 
1.5.4 Senior Citizens 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Hain Celestial 
11.1.1 Hain Celestial Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Hain Celestial Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Hain Celestial Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.1.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development 
11.2 Cool Delight Desserts 
11.2.1 Cool Delight Desserts Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Cool Delight Desserts Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Cool Delight Desserts Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.2.5 Cool Delight Desserts Recent Development 
11.3 Daiya Foods 
11.3.1 Daiya Foods Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.Daiya Foods Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Daiya Foods Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.3.5 Daiya Foods Recent Development 
11.4 Arla Foods 
11.4.1 Arla Foods Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Arla Foods Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Arla Foods Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.4.5 Arla Foods Recent Development 
11.5 Sunopta 
11.5.1 Sunopta Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Sunopta Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Sunopta Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.5.5 Sunopta Recent Development 
11.6 Archer Daniels Midland 
11.6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Business Overview 
11.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.6.4 Archer Daniels Midland Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.6.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development 
11.7 Unilever 
11.7.1 Unilever Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Business Overview 
11.7.3 Unilever Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.7.4 Unilever Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts Products Offered 
11.7.5 Unilever Recent Development

