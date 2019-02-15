Superphone. The Smartphone of the Future

The world was expecting for this new smartphone to be launched only in the future, but it is available now!

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superphone is the next-generation of personal computing, it is a smartphone, and a desktop PC in one state-of-the-art, uniquely elegant device. But the most interesting part is that the Superphone is business-oriented, and allows you to start any kind of business online, easily. It will create a store for you, and automate many tedious business tasks for you, like your inventory, layaways, subscriptions, payment-plans, invoices, shipping-labels, book-keeping, customer service, and more. It is like a fully automated enterprise in your pocket. See the Superphone demo video.Another very interesting feature of the Superphone is that it redefines, and improves social media as we know it today, by giving you many new, and innovative collaboration features to help you succeed in your social media activities. For example, it offers you a meeting room to create, teach, and collaborate in almost any context, and the option to create, and manage your own social network, and much more. Also, all the popular social network features, like follow, likes, share, and chat messenger, are all there in one place, without feed algorithms, and without privacy stories.The Superphone has been optimized for students, workers, enterprises, start-ups, artists, bloggers, publishers, and marketers. Its OS can be used in any devices running iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux, phone or PC. The Superphone is a one-of-a-kind smartphone, an overall success, for those who want the very best in aesthetic design, productive features, and high-technology engineering. The Superphone is now available worldwide for purchase About Stallios inc.Stallios inc, is a multinational technology corporation, on a mission to contribute to a better world via creative, and innovative technology. With that passion for innovative technology, They design, engineer, and sell the next generation of smartphones, consumer electronics, software, and online services. Stallios's philosophy, and goals are very simple, they always work passionately to create really innovative, and fascinating products, and services, that can make your life, and our world, even more beautiful.



