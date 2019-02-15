Building Management System Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Building Management System Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens, and Honeywell are the key players and accounted for 16.09%, 13.97%, 9.16% and 7.71% respectively of the overall Building Management System market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 87.45% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

Governments across the North America have taken due cognizance of the benefits of effective management of the buildings and their potential savings. They have been incremental in bringing forward various legislations and initiatives to drive the development and adoption of building management system (BMS) technologies.

As reducing the energy consumption directly transcends into reduced spending on energy, saving power provides a good financial opportunity for businesses and helps improve their profitability. Ensuring that the BMSs in the buildings are operating in peak conditions will enable users to not only improve system efficiency but also reduce operating costs. However, lack of technically skilled workers and high initial implementation costs pose a restraining block in the building management system market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Building Management System market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building Management System.

This report researches the worldwide Building Management System market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Building Management System breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

Schneider

Siemens

Honeywell

UTC

Trane

Delta Controls

Beckhoff

Azbil

Cylon

ASI

Technovator

Carel

Deos

Airedale

Building Management System Breakdown Data by Type

BACnet

LonWorks

Others

Building Management System Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Buildings

Office & Commercial

Manufacturing Plant

Other

Building Management System Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Building Management System capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Building Management System manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Management System:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Building Management System Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Management System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 BACnet

1.4.3 LonWorks

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Office & Commercial

1.5.4 Manufacturing Plant

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Management System Production

2.1.1 Global Building Management System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Building Management System Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Building Management System Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Building Management System Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Building Management System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Building Management System Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Continuous…

