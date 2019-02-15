Global Sell Side Platform: Market Share, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025

Sell Side Platform – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

Sell Side Platform is software that puts up ads through an automated system. It allows publishers to make money from their websites by creating and selling ad inventory to marketers on an impression-by-impression, or visitor-by-visitor, basis

In 2018, the global Sell Side Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sell Side Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sell Side Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SmartyAds

OpenX

DoubleClick for Publishers

Rubicon Project

PubMatic

BrightRoll

AppNexus Publisher Suite

LiveRail

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sell Side Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sell Side Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sell Side Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

