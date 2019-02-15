PUNE, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Automotive Brake Systems Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026”.

Automotive Brake Systems Industry 2019

Description:-

The worldwide Automotive Brake Systems Market is anticipated to reach around $35.4 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger cars dominated the global automotive brake market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global automotive brake systems market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695748-automotive-brake-systems-market-by-type-disc-brake

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The significant increase in the demand for passenger cars, supported by the growth in the global automotive industry are factors boosting the adoption of automotive brake systems. The increasing need to improve road safety coupled with introduction of stringent safety regulations has encouraged market players to develop advanced brake systems. Factors such as growing disposable income, and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for passenger vehicles, thereby supporting the growth of automotive brake systems. However, high costs of advanced electronic brake systems, and counterfeit products available in the market would restrict the market growth. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing adoption of brake-by-wire systems and regenerative brakes would provide growth opportunities for automotive brake systems market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive brake systems market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety, and modernization of vehicles accelerate the adoption of automotive brake systems in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, and development of autonomous vehicles would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The operating the automotive brake systems market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., and Autoliv, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695748-automotive-brake-systems-market-by-type-disc-brake

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Brake Systems – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Brake Systems - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Brake Systems – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Brake Systems Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Brake Systems Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Brake Systems Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Brake Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Brake Systems Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Disc Brake Systems

4.3. Drum Brake Systems

5. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Cars

5.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

5.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Antilock Braking System

6.3. Traction Control System

6.4. Electronic Stability Control

6.5. Electronic Brake-Force Distribution

7. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channel, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. OEM

7.3. Aftermarket

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695748

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.