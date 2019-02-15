OLED Display Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global OLED Display Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global OLED Display Market

The OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) is a brighter, higher contrast display that has faster response times, wider viewing angles and consumes less power than conventional VFD, LED or Liquid Crystal Displays. OLED displays are self-illuminating due to their organic material and require no backlight for maximum visibility in all environments.

OLED Displays are made up of a layer of organic material placed between two conductors. These two conductors (an anode and a cathode) are then between a glass top plate (seal) and a glass bottom plate (substrate). When an electric current is applied to the two conductors, the organic material produces a bright, electro-luminescent light. When energy passes from the negatively charged layer (cathode) to the other (anode) layer, it stimulates the organic material between the two, which in turns emits lights that is visible through the outermost layer of glass.

At present, the OLED Display industry is still in the developing stage, the world's large production is mainly concentrated in Korea. The technology and market share is monopolized by Samsung and LG. Many manufacturers are in the research level and begin to mass production in 2015, Like EDO, established in 2012 in china, announce the AMOLED Display capacity is 15K/month. And JOLED Inc., joint venture of Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic, which set up to break the monopoly of Samsung and LG, JOLED will mainly target laptops and tablets.

OLED Display is a high technology industry, especially the manufacturing material and equipment. With the expansion of downstream application area, the cost will decrease. If it replace the LCD/LED, the market is very huge. Although OLED Display brings a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744353-global-oled-display-market-growth-2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the OLED Display market will register a 24.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 82000 million by 2024, from US$ 27500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in OLED Display business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of OLED Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the OLED Display value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphone

Smart Watch

Wearable Device

Digital Cameras

TV Sets

MP3 Players

Radio Decks

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744353-global-oled-display-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SMD

LGD

SONY

Futaba Corporation

Sichuan CCO Display Technology

RITEK

Visionox

JOLED

EDO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global OLED Display consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of OLED Display market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global OLED Display manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the OLED Display with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of OLED Display submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

3 Global OLED Display by Players

3.1 Global OLED Display Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global OLED Display Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global OLED Display Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

4 OLED Display by Regions

4.1 OLED Display by Regions

4.1.1 Global OLED Display Consumption by Regions

…

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 SMD

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 OLED Display Product Offered

12.1.3 SMD OLED Display Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 SMD News

12.2 LGD

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 OLED Display Product Offered

12.2.3 LGD OLED Display Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 LGD News

12.3 SONY

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.