Hungary Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry 2019, Analysis, Key Players Market Report 2023

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com “Hungary - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Hungary - Telecoms

Hungary’s telcos look to expand cross-platform servicesAs in many other markets in the region, in Hungary the number of fixed-lines, as also fixed-line revenue, has been affected by the changing consumer use of such services and by the trend for fixed-to-mobile substitution. Fixed-line operators have thus looked to fixed-line and mobile broadband services to boost revenue. The economic crisis also affected telecom revenue, though recovery since 2013 has increased disposable income among consumers and so helped revitalise sector revenue.

In late 2015 the government struck deals with Maygar Telekom and a number of other operators under which the telcos are extending super-fast broadband access to underserved areas. These efforts are being supported by intense infrastructure-based competition in the broadband market, with the result that broadband penetration is relatively high for the region. There is an extensive cable network competing against DSL services and a vibrant and rapidly expanding fibre sector. In May 2018 Liberty Global agreed to sell its cable unit UPC Hungary to Vodafone Group, a deal which will see Vodafone Hungary improve its position in the market for bundled services.

The incumbent telco Maygar Telekom has built an extensive 1Gb/s fibre-based footprint and has also launched a 2Gb/s service. FttP and the expansion of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard will help drive the take-up of fixed broadband services, though from about 2023 it is anticipated that growth will slow as customers adopt voice and data services on 5G infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

Amendments to the Utility Tax have also encouraged operators to accelerate the deployment of superfast networks (those which provide data of at least 30Mb/s). These connections accounted for more than 68% of all fixed broadband connections by mid-2018.

Hungary’s dynamic mobile market is served by three mobile network operators and a growing number of MVNOs. The bundled services operator Digi Telecommunications is building up a mobile network based on its 1800MHz and 3.4GHz concessions and has expanded into the fixed-line market through its May 2018 acquisition of Invitel.

Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reduced MTRs.

Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition

This report provides an overview of Hungary’s telecoms market, highlighting regulatory developments, the major operators, fixed-line network infrastructure and a variety of statistics. The report also covers the mobile voice, data and broadband segments, covering the strategies of the major providers as well as regulatory measures. In addition the report reviews the fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including market analyses, statistics and subscriber forecasts.

Key developments:

Maygar Telekom launches a 2Gb/s fibre service;

Government invests HUF150 billion in program to deliver universal 30Mb/s broadband services;

Vodafone Group acquires UPC Hungary from Liberty Global;

Digi Telecom acquires Invitel;

Telcos strike deal with the government to extend broadband to underserved areas;

Utility Tax amendments favouring superfast broadband network roll-outs;

FttX subscriber base broaches 668,000;

Regulator preps for 5G spectrum auction in Q3 2019;

Telenor Group sells it Hungarian business to PPF Group;

Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform;

Hungarian 5G Coalition partners trial data rates at up to 22Gb/s;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2018, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Hungary, Maygar Telecom, UPC Hungary, Hungarotel, GTS Datanet, B2B Europe, Invitel, Antenna Hungaria.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

2.1 Telecom tax

2.2 Internet tax

2.3 Utility Tax

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Unified Telecommunications Act 2001

3.3 Electronic Communications Act 2003

3.4 Regulatory authority

3.4.1 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4.2 Privatisation

3.4.3 Interconnect

3.4.4 Access

3.4.5 Number Portability (NP)

3.4.6 Carrier selection (CS) and carrier preselection (CPS)

4. Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Magyar Telekom

4.2.1 International expansion

4.3 Invitel

4.4 Monor

4.5 B2B Europe

4.6 Antenna Hungária

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.1.1 Magyar Telekom

5.1.2 Alternative operators

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Wholesaling

6. Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.1.1 Market analysis

6.1.2 Broadband statistics

6.1.3 Forecasts – fixed broadband subscribers – 2019; 2021; 2023

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

6.5.1 Wi-Fi

6.5.2 Satellite broadband

7. Digital economy

7.1 E-government

7.1.1 Infrastructure

7.2 E-health

7.3 E-Commerce

7.4 E-education

8. Mobile communications

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.2.1 General statistics

8.2.2 Mobile data

8.2.3 Mobile broadband

8.3 Regulatory issues

8.3.1 GSM licences

8.3.2 3G licence awards

8.3.3 Multi-spectrum auction

8.3.4 900MHz spectrum

Continued.....



