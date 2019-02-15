Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

4D Printing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 4D Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report focuses on the global 4D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 4D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global 4D Printing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Autodesk 
Hewlett-Packard 
Stratasys 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Programmable Carbon Fiber 
Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain 
Programmable Textiles

Market segment by Application, split into 
Military & Defense 
Aerospace 
Automotive 
Textile 
Healthcare 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global 4D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the 4D Printing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global 4D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Programmable Carbon Fiber 
1.4.3 Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain 
1.4.4 Programmable Textiles 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global 4D Printing Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Military & Defense 
1.5.3 Aerospace 
1.5.4 Automotive 
1.5.5 Textile 
1.5.6 Healthcare 
1.5.7 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 4D Printing Market Size 
2.2 4D Printing Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 4D Printing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 4D Printing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Autodesk 
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 4D Printing Introduction 
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development 
12.2 Hewlett-Packard 
12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 4D Printing Introduction 
12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development 
12.3 Stratasys 
12.3.1 Stratasys Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 4D Printing Introduction 
12.3.4 Stratasys Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Stratasys Recent Development

Continued…….                                                      

 

