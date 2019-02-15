3D CAD Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 3D CAD market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D CAD market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global 3D CAD market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 3D CAD.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

BobCAD-CAM

Cadonix

CAXA

Graebert

Gstarsoft

IronCAD

OnShape

Robert McNeel & Associates

Schott Systeme

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

TurboCAD

YFCAD

ZWSoft

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

