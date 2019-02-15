Global Hair Mask Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Global Hair Mask Market

Introduction

Global Hair Mask Market

Hair masks are nourishing hair treatments for your hair. They often contain oils, butters and other hydrating ingredients to supercharge your hair conditioning efforts. Plus, they spend more time sinking into and nourishing your hair than your average shampoo or conditioner, meaning that you can get even more dramatic benefits even in a single use.

The market is categorized into Thermal Steam Hair Mask and Steam-Free Hair Mask. Thermal steam hair mask held the largest percentage share with revenue of 143 million in 2017, and about 89% market share, as the thermal steam hair mask is widely used in salons and spas. Steam-free hair mask will see rapid growth with the more and more popular use at home.

North America accounted for the biggest consumption area, with about 35.8% market share in 2017. Europe followed as the second, with 29.7% market share and 6255 K Units sold in 2017. These products have gained popularity and visibility among female customers. The advertisements aired on social media platform, televisions and other platforms have a huge impact on end-users. Moreover, increasing penetration of national and international salons in tier II and tier III cities in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America region is predicted impede the demand for the hair masks.

Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer base of hair mask product with more than 67% of market share in 2017. Large companies such as Unilever and P&G are likely to set facilities in this area, for the low cost of labor and raw materials, also with great potential consumption market.

Key players in the market are Coty, P&G, Estée Lauder, Unilever, L'Oréal, Henkel, Revlon,

KAO, Shiseido and Lovefun. Most of the companies are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Mask market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Mask business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Mask market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hair Mask value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steam-Free Hair Mask

Thermal Steam Hair Mask

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Salon Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wella Professionals

Pantene

Leonor Greyl

Briogeo

Aveda

Living Proof

Moroccanoil

Amika

Arvazallia

Biocare

L’Oreal

Schwarzkopf

Richfeel Brahmi

Dove

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hair Mask consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hair Mask market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hair Mask manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hair Mask with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hair Mask submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hair Mask Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Hair Mask Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hair Mask Segment by Type

2.2.1 Steam-Free Hair Mask

3 Global Hair Mask by Players

3.1 Global Hair Mask Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Hair Mask Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hair Mask Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Hair Mask Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Hair Mask Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Hair Mask Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Hair Mask Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Hair Mask Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

….

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Wella Professionals

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Hair Mask Product Offered

12.1.3 Wella Professionals Hair Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

continued...



