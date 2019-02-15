Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Industry

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is growing at a modest rate due to huge consumption omega-3 in dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals across the globe. Omega-3 Fatty Acids cannot be synthesized by human body and it is considered to be essential element to enhance the metabolic activities such as Cognitive and Cardiovascular functions. As a result the adoption of omega-3 is rising through rising awareness and easy availability of omega-3 fatty acids in market. Global rise in life style oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Rheumatic Arthritis, Parkinson’s disease and other lingering diseases are boosting the global omega-3 PUFA Market.

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market is growing at a modest rate due to rising demand from nutrition industry for health supplements and healthcare industry for infant mental health and development. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers are using Omega-3 as an ingredient in drugs which are used to treat various life style oriented diseases. Rise in health consciousness among individuals and wide variety of Omega-3 products are expected to drive the market in near future. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is affected by the high cost due to low production of fish oil and huge expenditure in R&D. However, rising alternatives of omega-3 through marine and plant sources are expected to overcome the high cost.

North America and Europe has the highest contribution to Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid market followed by Europe. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is growing considerably in North America and Europe due to huge consumption of omega-3 for health benefits and fitness. Europe and North America have the highest consumption of Omega-3 through dietary supplement, functional food & beverages. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create considerable opportunities due to huge customer base and rising awareness for health benefits. APAC region is considered to be lucrative for Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market due to huge population, improved healthcare spending and rising awareness.

The key players of Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market are Aker Bio Marine ASA, Clover Corporation, KD Pharma Bexbach Gmbh, Omega Protein Corporation, Orkla ASA, Pharma Marine LLC., Polaris, Royal DSM N.V., Tasa Omega and others. Various corporate strategies such as R&D, product launch, partnership and collaboration are widely adopted by key players to stay competitive.

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market by Type includes Docosahexaenoic Acid, Eicosapentaenoic Acid & Alpha-Linolenic Acid Market. Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market by Application includes Alpha-Linolenic Acid, Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula and so on.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Source & Sub Source

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market. This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive Analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS &CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGHER CONSUMPTION OF OMEGA-3 FOR HEALTH BENEFITS

3.1.2. USE OF OMEGA-3 IN FUNCTIONAL FOODS & PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

3.1.3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT INCREASED THE EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTION OF OMEGA-3 POLYUNSATURATED MARKET

3.1.4. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL OMEGA-3 UNSATURATED FATTY ACID MARKET



