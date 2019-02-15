GRP Piping Market 2018 Industry Trends, Top players, Demand, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 115 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) are a composite consisting of at least two different materials. The benefits of each material are united to achieve an overall effect.

Scope of the Report:

Glass Reinforced Plastic pipes are produced from glass reinforcements that are embedded in cured thermosetting resin. GRP invaded the piping industry due to its corrosion resistance capabilities and have been preferred as alternative to steel and stainless-steel pipes.

The worldwide market for GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 5800 million US$ in 2023, from 5800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veplas d.d.

Enduro Composites Inc

Harwal Group

Graphite India Limited

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC)

Sarplast SA

Composite Pipes Industry LLC (CPI)

HOBAS

Dubai Pipes Factory Co.

Fibrex

Future Pipe Industries

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Waste Water

Irrigation

Water Supply

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Epoxy

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Waste Water

1.3.4 Irrigation

1.3.5 Water Supply

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Veplas d.d.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Veplas d.d. GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Enduro Composites Inc

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Enduro Composites Inc GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Harwal Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Harwal Group GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Graphite India Limited

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Graphite India Limited GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (SAAC) GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Sarplast SA

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sarplast SA GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) Piping Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED



