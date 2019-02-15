Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wise.Guy.

Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 139 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A cooling tower water treatment system is an arrangement of technologies that remove damaging impurities from your cooling tower feed water, circulation water, and/or blowdown

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The main drivers of the market are accelerating demand from power and industrial applications, conformance to stringent environmental regulations and growing popularity of zero liquid blowdown.

The worldwide market for Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Accepta

AkzoNobel

Albemarle

Avista Technologies

BASF

Buckman

BWA Water Additives

Cabot

Chemtex Speciality

Chemtrade Logistics

Danaher

DowDuPont

DuBois Chemicals

Ecolab

ICL-IP Terneuzen

Kemira

Kurita

Lonza

Solenis

SUEZ

Thermax

Veolia Water Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Scale Inhibitor

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocides

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Industry

Steel, Mining, & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Textile & Dyes

