We're In This Together -Mental Health Awareness PSA goes Viral with jD Shapiro writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights
Contact Information:
Melissa Morris
248-703-9515
canweschmooze@gmail.com
We're In This Together - Mental Health Awareness PSA Goes Viral with jD Shapiro Writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights
Los Angeles, California February 14, 2019 - The outpour of Hollywood speaking out about Mental Health Awareness has created a synergy of celebrities donating their voice. jD Shapiro, writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights, currently in Spain working on several new movies including the sequel to Men In Tights - Knights of The Not So Round Table created a very powerful Mental Health Awareness video that has gone viral around the world.
Shapiro said, " My publicist, Melissa Morris inspired me to use my voice to create this powerful, PSA on Mental Health Awareness which is so near and dear to my heart on a holiday so many people struggle with."
To schedule an interview with jD Shapiro please contact Melissa Morris, 248-703-9515. Mental Health Awareness is very important for the world to come together and take care of each other.
Melissa Morris
Can We Schmooze PR
+1 248-703-9515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
We're In This Together
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.