We're In This Together -Mental Health Awareness PSA goes Viral with jD Shapiro writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release:Contact Information:Melissa Morris248-703-9515canweschmooze@gmail.comWe're In This Together - Mental Health Awareness PSA Goes Viral with jD Shapiro Writer of Robin Hood Men In TightsLos Angeles, California February 14, 2019 - The outpour of Hollywood speaking out about Mental Health Awareness has created a synergy of celebrities donating their voice. jD Shapiro, writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights, currently in Spain working on several new movies including the sequel to Men In Tights - Knights of The Not So Round Table created a very powerful Mental Health Awareness video that has gone viral around the world.Shapiro said, " My publicist, Melissa Morris inspired me to use my voice to create this powerful, PSA on Mental Health Awareness which is so near and dear to my heart on a holiday so many people struggle with."To schedule an interview with jD Shapiro please contact Melissa Morris, 248-703-9515. Mental Health Awareness is very important for the world to come together and take care of each other.

We're In This Together



