SAFE App Announces 'Date Responsibly' Initiative on Valentine's Day

SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative to end the spread of STDs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime.

Dating apps and social networks have fundamentally changed the way we meet, date... and mate. Nearly a third of all relationships begin online. Dating apps have also made casual sex more accessible, and more acceptable. According to the CDC, STD rates have reached an all-time high in the U.S.-- for the fourth year in a row. One in five Americans is currently infected with a chronic, incurable STD. Reports of sexual assault and misconduct have also risen dramatically, with nearly 25% percent of woman in the U.S. stating they have experienced sexual assault. Over 90% of these cases involved consumption of alcohol.

Building on the success of the "Drink Responsibly" campaign initiated by the adult beverage industry, Date Responsibly invites brands across the dating and alcohol industries to become part of the solution, promoting a new framework for respectful interactions.

"One of the key tenets of the campaign is, 'Respect yourself and your partners,'" Co-Founder of SAFE, Lauren Weiniger states, "We want to empower people to be transparent about their sexual health status, and to demand transparency from their partners. It's not about blame or shame. Our mission is to end the spread and stigma of STDs in our lifetime."

The SAFE App allows potential partners to verify each others sexual health status, and provides the easiest, least expensive way to get tested. The secure, HIPAA-compliant SAFE APP also provides technology that enables dating apps to add the SAFE BADGE to their user profiles, indicating a person has been tested, and can prove it in person if they choose.

Mark Brooks, online dating expert, and CEO of the Internet Dating Excellence Association said, "Dating apps have gotten some bad press, despite enabling positive connections and love for people around the world. Date Responsibly presents an opportunity to be part of the solution."

Ken Mayer, CEO of SAFE Group says, "We're not telling people to stop dating or stop having sex. We're saying be smart about it. Don't let one bad decision change the course of your life, or someone else's."

Join us on our mission to make the world a safer (and more fun) place to be.

About SAFE App SAFE App lets people show their verified STD status on their phone, and provides the easiest and least expensive way to get tested and treated. More than an app, SAFE is a movement to end the spread and stigma of STDs in our lifetime. Download SAFE App here. www.safeapp.me | @thesafeapp

Contact: Gabriella Palmeri, Chief of Staff, The SAFE Group. Gabriella@safehealth.me

Photo assets can be found here: https://goo.gl/6zs47h





