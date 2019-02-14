Mobility Outreach International Presents the 30th Anniversary Steps to Healing Auction & Gala

Mobility Outreach International will present their 30th anniversary Steps to Healing Auction & Gala featuring guest speakers Amara Darboh and Damba Koroma.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility Outreach International (MOi) will present their 30th anniversary Steps to Healing Auction & Gala, taking place at Meydenbauer Center on February 23, 2019 featuring special guest speakers Amara Darboh and Damba Koroma.

Amara Darboh is well-known as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. Amara is also a native of Sierra Leone, who was orphaned during the Sierra Leone Civil War and moved to Iowa at age seven. Darboh enrolled at the University of Michigan and played college football for the Michigan Wolverines. Darboh was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft signing a four-year deal . Amara in an inspiration for all who believe that with hope and dedication, we can overcome life’s greatest challenges.

Damba Koroma is a refugee who survived the amputation of her arm when rebels stormed her village in search of money during the Sierra Leone Civil War. She is a motivational speaker and outspoken advocate for gender equality, educational opportunities for women around the world and for ending poverty. She strives to be a voice for the voiceless and remains a passionate global ambassador for MOi’s programs.

Join MOi and their Auction and Board Chairman, Robert G. Veith, M.D. to celebrate 30 years of mobility! Help us give people the tools, training and access to care they need to overcome physical disabilities and fully realize their potential! Our program will also feature King 5’s Steve Bunin as Emcee and a performance by internationally-acclaimed classical guitarist, Enrique Henao. He has performed for 17 heads of state and keeps thank you notes from the White House and the Vatican.

With the support of generous donors, sponsors, partners, and volunteers, Mobility Outreach International promotes mobility in under-resourced areas of the world and has served over 29,000 adults and children immobilized by limb loss and deformity.

With your support of our 30th Anniversary, 2019 Steps to Healing Auction & Gala, you will ensure that MOi’s positive impact on individuals around the world continues.

Registration for and additional information about the Auction & Gala can be found on the MOi website at https://mobilityoi.org/auction-save-date/.

Our global work across five countries is possible because of the 400 people who attend and support this event and mission. Our supporters make it possible for us to provide programs that reduce social exclusion, create jobs and provide limbs for people suffering from physical disabilities. I hope our 30th Anniversary year is a year of empowerment and that it is a springboard to serve thousands more in the world’s hardest to reach places. – Heidi Peterson, Executive Director

About Mobility Outreach International

Mobility Outreach International (MOi) is a non-political, secular, international nonprofit organization (NGO), that has restored and enhanced mobility for children and adults in under-resourced health settings since 1989. MOi provides treatment to children with clubfoot, prosthetic and orthotic services, physical rehabilitation, advocacy and orthopedic surgical outreach. Our programs and partnerships have directly reached over 30,000 patients, and indirectly served more than 100,000 people whose lives were affected by limb loss or deformity. We believe that when we strengthen the capacity of health workers, private clinicians, and the supply chain that surrounds them, MOi plays a key role in fostering sustainability across the entire health system; dramatically increasing the quality and access to care for persons with physical disabilities.

MOi Mission Statement

To restore and enhance mobility for children and adults in under-resourced areas of the world.



