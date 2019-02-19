The Upcoming Disaster for New York City Will Be the Largest Disaster Prophesied in the Bible's Book of Revelation

Save Babies! Save New York!

Stop the Late-term Abortion or the Next Disaster of “Fall of Babylon” will be much greater than “Sept. 11”, Warned by the Bible Prophecy Expert.

If people of New York don’t stop the killing of innocent babies in the late-stage of pregnancy, the next disaster of the 'Fall of Babylon' will be much greater than 'Sept 11'.” — YiChen

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (February 19, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT) In the past, most people thought the prophecies in the Book of Revelation were about the disasters at the “End Time” or the “End of the World”, but the Bible Prophecy Expert YiChen did not agree with this kind of interpretation.“The prophecies in the Book of Revelation are not the disasters at the ‘End of the World’ as most people believed,” said YiChen, “but about the major historical events in the Christian history in the last two thousand years up to the New Millennium.”According to the research and revelation YiChen has received, the Book of Revelation should follow the same biblical principle of the Book of Daniel in the Bible’s Old Testament, in which the visions of prophecy were all fulfilled by the major historical events in world history, not just some disasters at the “End Time”.“Currently, we are at the stage of the Sixth Bowl of the Seven Bowls of God’s Wrath prophesied in the Revelation 16, which prophesied the War in Iraq and the Rising of the Evil Spirits of ISIS,” explained by YiChen, “the next disaster in Revelation 17 & 18 will be the Fall of Babylon, which will be fulfilled in New York City - the world political center and world financial center.”In Revelation 14, there was a prophecy about the warning of the “Fall of Babylon” (Revelation 14:8), which was fulfilled by the disaster of “Sept. 11”. But the “Sept. 11” is only a warning, and the full fulfillment of the “Fall of Babylon” in Revelation 17 & 18 will be much greater than “Sept. 11”, according to the prophecies in the Book of Revelation.Last month, New York passed the new law of “Reproductive Health Act (RHA)” which allows the late-term abortion up to the birth due to any health concern. “Although it sounds good to protect women’s right, the Devil is in the details.” said YiChen, “If people look into the details of this RHA, they will find that it will actually kill more babies, hurt more women and protect criminals more than victims and babies.”Now, there are several states following New York to establish their own laws to allow late-term abortions. “That’s the Open License for killing babies up to the moment of birth," declared YiChen, “That’s the abomination in the eyes of God, which will provoke the disaster of the Fall of Babylon.”Since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Reproductive Health Act on January 22, 2019, New York has experienced a sharp downturn in its economy and business prospect. On February 5, New York State found itself facing $2.3 billion in revenue shortfall. A week later, on February 14, Amazon announced that it would pull the planned second headquarters out of New York’s Long Island Queens neighborhood, which caused New York to lose the opportunity of creating 25,000 high-paying jobs.“These are just the warning signs,” YiChen warned, “if people of New York don’t stop the killing of innocent babies in the late-stage of pregnancy, the next disaster of the "Fall of Babylon" will be much greater than "Sept. 11" and will cause even greater loss and damage to New York City.”YiChen is an author, poet, and prophet who decodes the 2,000-year mystery of the prophecies in the Book of Revelation. His book, Revelation Fulfilled, is the FIRST book in two thousand years that decodes the prophecies in the Book of Revelation with all the major historical events in the Christian history in the last 2,000 years up to the New Millennium. It provides a detailed explanation on the historical origin and spiritual influence of Babylon the Great over New York City.More astonishingly, YiChen reveals the spiritual connection between the Statue of Liberty with its odd-shaped pedestal and the prophecy of Babylon the Great and its beast with “Seven Heads and Ten Horns.”“To avoid this catastrophe of the Fall of Babylon prophesied in the Book of Revelation,” explained by YiChen, “the People of New York need to make some changes, both from inside their hearts and on the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal as well.”More detailed advice on how to avoid the largest disaster prophesied in the Book of Revelation, the Fall of Babylon, is available online at: www.SaveBabiesSaveNewYork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.