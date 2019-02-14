Everything You Need to Know About Palliative Care - new review article by physician and analyst Dr. William Lee Matzner

Website of Dr William Matzner California Dr William Lee Matzner, Simi Valley, California William Lee Matzner, MD - California, Simi Valley William L Matzner, Simi Valley, CA Dr William Lee Matzner Simi Valley California

Has your doctor prescribed palliative care for you or one of your family members? The new information article by Dr William Matzner sheds light on this subject.

Palliative care plays an important role in improving the quality of a patient's life. It can help improve the symptoms and extend life." — Dr. William Matzner, California

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A doctor prescribes palliative care to patients who are suffering from serious medical illnesses and need to be comforted. Usually, this process takes place only in hospitals where nurses, doctors, nutritionists, and other medical practitioners come together to help the patient overcome their illness or improve their symptoms. Apart from hospitals, there are specialized centers that offer palliative care services. If a patient feels more comfortable at home rather than hospitals or nursing centers, they can receive palliative care services at home as well.Medical doctor and analyst William Matzner , MD has published an informational article on this subject. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com The common misconception that surrounds palliative care is that it is only intended for the elderly. That’s definitely not true. Doctors can prescribe it for a person of any age at any stage of a serious medical condition. It basically acts as a support system for the patient and helps them overcome mental and physical discomforts that they face during their disease. It focuses on treating depression, body pain, sleeping difficulties, anxiety, and other issues associated with serious illnesses.Here are some of the major medical illnesses for which doctors usually prescribe palliative care. Read on to know how it helps in making patient’s lives comfortable and improve their symptoms.CancerWhen we hear the word cancer, it doesn’t evoke any positive feelings. Usually, people associate cancer as a disease that ultimately leads to death. That doesn’t have to be the case with everyone. Some types of cancers create tumors in the body which do not spread to other parts of the body and can be treated with medicines. However, some types of cancers spread very quickly and do not respond to medications or chemotherapy.For cancer patients to survive, they need to have a strong will-power and a very positive attitude. They need to think that they will beat cancer and go back to living their life normally. Palliative care helps patients develop this attitude. Professional nurses and care-takers talk to the patient and listen to everything they have to say. Moreover, they help them understand how the medication and chemotherapy will work and help them overcome the post-therapy consequences like hair loss and burnt skin. Palliative care also helps in relieving other issues associated with cancer such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and depression.Heart FailureThe heart is a vital body organ because it pumps blood and supplies oxygen throughout your body. For this to happen, you must have a healthy heart. Certain lifestyle changes and food choices weaken your heart muscles overtime. This results in your heart unable to pump enough blood to your body – a condition known as heart failure.Palliative care helps in relieving the distress that heart failure patients feel. Moreover, they provide physiotherapy which helps in reducing body pain and swelling. It helps the patients overcome the heart disease and live a normal, healthy life.Kidney DiseasesYour kidney is responsible for filtering blood and removing extra water and waste products from it. In case your kidney stops doing this, you will face problems such as body swelling, abnormal urination, chest pain, and headaches. Your doctor will prescribe medicines as well as palliative care for you to overcome the kidney disease. Palliative care professionals will work closely with your kidney doctor to improve your symptoms by means of physical therapies. If the kidney disease is left untreated, it will lead to kidney failure that needs dialysis or a kidney transplant.Palliative care plays an important role in improving the quality of patient’s lives. It can help improve their symptoms and make them live longer. If your doctor prescribes palliative care, make sure you get it done on time, suggests Doctor Matzner.*** William Lee Matzner , MD., is a recognized expert in Healthcare and Neuro Economics. With a Ph.D. in Economics, MBA and Medical Doctor degree, Dr. William L. Matzner will provide you with expert analysis on health and wellness programming, populations health management, disease management, new program development, facility development, equipment acquisitions, and other healthcare programs, acquisitions and initiatives. For more information about cost effectiveness analysis and improved financial accountability for your organization, visit Dr. Matzner at http://healthcareanalytics.biz . Dr. Matzner is also available for speaking engagements, retreat presentations and topic specific addresses.Consulting Website: https://healthcareanalytics.biz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/william-matzner-md-phd-mba-60219730 Blog: https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com News: https://hype.news/dr-william-matzner/ News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-william-matzner Website: https://drwilliammatzner.com

